I think you can trace the degree with which someone will embrace authoritarian thinking by looking at to what extent they will agree with that anyone who has not actually violated the law does not have to worry about dealing with law enforcement. The theoretical idea is sound. But the reality is not — for all kinds of reasons.
The more authoritarian someone’s mindset, the less they will be willing and able to deal with the actual reality of law enforcement. The more they will loudly proclaim the presumed validity of the underlying concept (it is no surprise that conservative and especially far-right parties loudly promote what they call “law and order”).
For all kinds of reasons, law enforcement tends to be flawed. For example, having a lot of wealth will simply give you access to a form of justice not available to those lacking funds. The colour of your skin or whether or not you come across as someone “not from here” is likely to determine whether justice will be served.
And there is the fact that human beings make mistakes, and some mistakes can become very costly for those who find themselves at the receiving end of the consequences arising from those mistakes.
Why would you confess to having committed a crime that you did not in fact commit? Isn’t that absurd? Who would do that? Again, in theory this makes no sense. But the actual reality of law enforcement tells a very different story. “The National Registry of Exonorations reports that between 1989 and 2024,” Robin Dahlberg writes in Breaking Point, “13 percent of all exonerated individuals were wrongfully convicted because of a false confession.”
Photographers often discover topics that they then dive into to produce work around it. At times, I think of this practice as a form of cosplay: you take on a role that isn’t actually yours, meaning, most importantly, that you lack in-depth insight into what you’re actually dealing with.
In Dahlberg’s case, though, there are many years of working as civil rights attorney that inform the book: the lawyer-turned-photographer knows exactly what she is talking about. For some topics — including this one — I believe this matters deeply.
Going astray briefly from the task at hand — writing a review of a photobook — I believe that anyone picking up photography after having had a long career in another practice ought to think about making work around what they know so much about. I have many reasons for this. To begin with, it does help knowing the ins and outs of whatever you’re making work around. But you will also have a lot of access (in whatever form) that outsiders will never have.
In other words, good intentions are, of course, good and necessary; but there are those topics where it really helps if someone knows all of the details of what they intend to cover. And that is the case here.
Breaking Point is centered around individuals who spent many years in jail because they were coerced into false confessions.
Jeffrey Deskovic, for example, was 16 years old at the time. The DNA from the crime scene (a rape and murder) didn’t match his, and that should have been the end of it. It wasn’t. Obtaining a confession included a variety of actions, including a number of “polygraphs” (a pseudo-scientific device), which ended in the teenager on the floor “curled into a fetal position”, admitting to the crime that he had not in fact committed. Deskovic spent 16 years in jail before he was exonerated.
There are ample descriptions of the processes with which the fake confessions were obtained in the book. Of course, their reality is impossible to imagine — and it’s likely that the wrongfully convicted would have said the same thing before they were subjected to what can only be described as a travesty of justice.
The book’s emotional core at close-up photographs of the faces of Jeffrey Deskovic, Vanessa Gathers, Bryon Halsey, Eddie Lowery, Christopher Ochoa, and Raymond Santana. Dahlberg photographed them close up while they were talking — re-enacting the interrogations in which and with which a crime they did not commit was intended to pin on them.
Those closely cropped portraits — photographed against a black background — pull a heavy punch. In between, there are descriptions of some of what happened, written in the subjects’ own handwriting. (“The detective grabbed my arm. ‘This is where the needle’s going to go if you don’t cooperate.'” — part of text written by Christopher Ochoa)
Even if you don’t read the text, it becomes very clear that something horrible is going on in the book. But the handwriting makes it a lot harder not to read the text that is reproduced this way. This is not just some text, it’s someone’s text, and not reading it feels wrong and disrespectful.
Wrongful convictions are a difficult topic to communicate because a lot of the actual facts are infuriating, the processes themselves are tedious, the general visuals of the insides of institutions involved do not make for good photographs, and a lot of people will not even believe that someone would “just” confess to a crime they did not commit.
Breaking Point does what a good photobook ought to do, namely to use photography, text, and production choices to very strongly make its case. The book solves the problem outlined in the previous paragraph. In fact, if you wanted to, you could easily take this book as a prime example in a class on how to put together a photobook around a topic like this.
I want to conclude by quoting some of Robin Dahlberg’s words from the Acknowledgements: “I spent twenty years designing and implementing campaigns to reform the American criminal justice system. I came to the view that system as deeply flawed, prioritizing expediency and finality over justice. Meaningful change will only occur if the public knows and cares about the system’s deficiencies.”
Recommended.
Breaking Point; photographs and text by Rob Dahlberg; additional texts by Sara C. Appleby and by Jeffrey Deskovic, Vanessa Gathers, Bryon Halsey, Eddie Lowery, Christopher Ochoa, and Raymond Santana; 180 pages; Kehrer Verlag; 2026
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One of the most astonishing aspects of the collaboration between writer Arnold van Bruggen and photographer Rob Hornstra is that the more complex a topic, the sharper the duo manage to bring it into focus, ultimately making their most ambitious projects also easily the best and certainly most interesting ones.
There is little to be gained from speculating why this might be the case. Occam’s Razor would tell us that the most obvious explanation is the most likely one: where most photographers are individualistic creatures who often are almost allergic to getting good advice from anyone, here a photographer and a writer are engaged in long-term collaborations, helping each other — and their viewers and readers — grow.
Having covered Vladimir Putin’s neo-Soviet project before, Hornstra and Van Bruggen have now put their focus on Europe, in their own words “a ten-year investigation into contemporary Europe”. I have not followed The Europeans as closely as The Sochi Project (in part because of the different funding structures). But the basic approach seems very similar, except that now, the duo picks a particular locale/region and dives into it — as opposed to focusing on a specific topic.
“Across Europe, we see nationalism rising,” they write, “democracies under pressure, and war back on the continent. The political dream of a united and peaceful Europe seems increasingly fragile.”
In a world where the world of photography increasingly focuses on festivals organized around some incredibly vague and (by design) toothless theme — that can mean everything and (this is the idea:) nothing — Hornstra and Van Bruggen’s approach certainly is most welcome for me. Your mileage obviously might vary.
I personally do not expect every photographer to address the ills they can find near their personal door steps. But for me a problem arises if somehow, people like Hornstra and Van Bruggen become rare exceptions. It would be nice if more photographers find the courage to address the mess around them in their work.
This is not to say that The Europeans only focuses on what ails Europe. You need to keep in mind that it is a long-term project, and its overall message (if that is even the word) will only arise from the combination of its constituent parts. Some of the parts simply will have more juice than others — in part because some parts of Europe are not as exposed to what is increasingly dividing the continent than others.
“More than half of Europe’s imported vegetables come from this region,” the text in Plastic Sea, Perfect Storm states (p. 77), “this region” being southern Spain. The reality behind cheap vegetables in supermarkets all across Europe is grim, though, and it ties in with some of the largest issues wrecking the continent’s democracies: the rise of the far right and immigration.
Across the 264 pages of the book, Hornstra and Van Bruggen present the various aspects of this complex that cannot be neatly disentangled in a clear and extremely insightful fashion.
In lesser and less experienced hands, there simply would be too many details and aspects to cover. But with years of collaborative efforts under their belts, the photographer-writer team manages to simultaneously convey both the scale of the ecological devastation brought to a region covered in endless plastic (under which the produce grows) and the very personal devastation brought to those who in some form are small cogs in this system, whether they are the owners of bars, greenhouse workers, small-business owners, or whatever else.
Essentially, the larger topics mentioned above become tethered to the personal, and the entanglement and complexity of what is on view becomes very clear. For example, the same small-business owners that generate some of their business using migrant workers vote for the kinds of far-right parties that promise to get rid off them (the migrants, not the business [even though in reality that is exactly what’s going to happen]).
The migrant workers, many of whom arrived from far-away locales in Africa, are caught in a system that relies on them while offering them very little — if anything. And they are only the migrant workers that somehow managed to arrive in southern Spain. Many others lie in the watery grave that is the Mediterranean Sea — just below what the book calls the Plastic Sea.
Of course, the basic story conveyed in Plastic Sea, Perfect Storm is not confined to the European Union. You will not have to swap out too many details to arrive at a very similar situation in many other parts of the world, including the United States (where these words are being written).
What makes the work so compelling is how seemingly effortlessly the larger story is being told while a large number of individuals from a large number of backgrounds get to tell part of their personal story. Without these details, the story would be too abstract, inviting the kinds of simple solutions and/or explanations that have fueled the rise of far-right parties.
At its core, though, the larger story is a collection of small, personal dramas. You could have a conversation around whether some of these dramas deserve to be considered before others. But even though neoliberal capitalism is trying to tell us otherwise, life is neither a competition nor a zero-sum game. Sometimes, we all lose — even if there are cheap vegetables on supermarket shelves.
Plastic Sea, Perfect Storm; photographs by Rob Hornstra; text by Arnold van Bruggen; 264 pages (with additional 32 page insert); The Europeans; 2026
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It seems obvious that social media have drastically changed how photographers engage with the internet. In fact, for many people — photographers as much as the rest of the population — social media are the internet: this is where you either spend most of your time, or they provide the one jump-off point to whatever else is available online.
As a blogger, my view of social media has always been extremely critical. Early on, social media all but destroyed the very vibrant community of bloggers, pulling basically everyone into their walled gardens. Initially, I found social media off putting because they forced everyone into the same formula (this was the time when it was still very simple to customize your own blog). In addition, the people behind the new development struck me as extremely shady.
With time, I tried various social media. I left Facebook quickly because it was just too inane for me. I think I joined Instagram only after it had been bought by Facebook, meaning I did not experience its original form. Much like many (most?) other photographers, I felt compelled to have a presence there even as the site rather quickly deteriorated.
To be honest, I don’t even know how most photographers feel about Instagram. On the one hand, everybody appears to be complaining about it. On the other hand, even many of those photographers who routinely get abused by the site (for example in the various forms of censorship there) still stick around.
With the above, I don’t mean to judge anyone. I left Instagram after the founder of Facebook (now “Meta”) turned to the hard right. It’s difficult to estimate the cost of that decision (this is one of those aspects of the whole thing you keep in mind).
What I know is that contact with a lot of photographers (some of whom had told me how much they disliked the site) either disappeared or became sparse. Again, I don’t mean to imply any judgment here; still, if I’m perfectly honest I need to state that I am not sure this trend has sat well with me.
As I just noted, the true cost of being on Instagram is hard to assess — and the same is true for the benefit. From what I can tell, a lot of photographers have a presence on Instagram because they feel that they cannot risk not using this way of showcasing their work and ideas.
Costs and benefits might come in all kinds of forms, and I want to invite people to think about them more broadly: the time spent scrolling through your feed — that’s a cost; the anxiety induced by wondering why your posts don’t get seen or don’t invite many interactions or whether you’ve been shadow-banned — that’s a cost; the thinking about what to showcase and how to do it — that’s a cost.
In other words, by design social media make it extremely difficult to assess their actual value while accumulating all kinds of costs (regardless of whether someone is aware of the cost or not: often, it’s very difficult to notice how one’s mental health, for example, is slowly getting worse).
One of the challenges of social media is that — again, by design — they make it extremely difficult to at least somewhat objectively assess what’s going on. The reality is that collectively at least in theory we could have much better discussions of the value of social media for photography/photographers if we had access to trustworthy information about it.
The good news is that such information has now become available in the form of Sophie Bishop‘s book Influencer Creep. Bishop is an Associate Professor in Media and Communications at the University of Leeds who focuses on social media, algorithms, and influencer culture. If anyone might have the answers a lot of people are looking for it’s this scientist.
Of course, influencers have a very bad reputation in the world of photography (and beyond). Why would you read a book about influencers if you’re a photographer?
To begin with, the book is not about influencers. More accurately, it focuses on how understanding how influencers operate (which here mostly means: have to operate) helps understanding how this kind of thinking and work has now slowly but steadily infiltrated how artists operate on social media.
“A study of influencer creep,” Bishop writes, “means an examination of the additional layers of inequality that influencer culture brings to this highly unequal workplace” — “this highly unequal workplace” being what people otherwise refer to as, say, the world of art (of which photoland is a part). “I’ve found that, because they experience platformized work first, influencers foreshadow contemporary working conditions in art worlds, a field of apparent independence that is ostensibly located at one of the furthest distances from influencer culture.” (p. 206 f.)
“Instead of reifying divisions,” Bishop declares right before the conclusion of her book, “this book on influencer creep is a rallying cry for a common cause and an invitation to account for the many ways that social media platforms, together with the cultural expectations brought by influencer creep, may harm individuals by reducing workplace protections through the increase in demands for entrepreneurs to create content and put themselves online, by eroding an ability to take sick leave or parental leave under threat of algorithmic invisibility, and through the threat of losing access to audiences, without explanation or recourse, that an individual has labored intensely to build.” (p. 191 f.)
While I am personally under no illusion that we will actually see more photographers move towards a common cause (for better or worse, photographers appear to be highly individualistic), becoming more aware of how social media operate and how one might find one’s right spot in it is obviously very important.
Influencer Creep is extremely revelatory in any number of ways. For example, Bishop dives deeply into what algorithms actually do, how they are set up to function, and what might be gained from attempting to understand them. Or there is a chapter on what it might mean to be authentic online — or rather what it might mean for the material (“content”) one decides to create for online use to come across as authentic.
The book is very clear eyed about the different challenges faced by different people, challenges that actually are not at all limited to social media but that reflect the larger environment artists operate in: “Women and nonbinary artists’ behavior,” Bishop writes, “never actually brings about the professional, critical, or economic rewards that it does for men.” (p. 172)
Influencer Creep offers a number of case studies, artists from all kinds of practices. My suspicion is that things are a bit worse in the world of photography, given how extremely conservative (if not often outright reactionary) it is. Whether that might be the case or not, I do think that it helps to learn about the challenges someone faces whose art work involves metal or cloth. Sometimes, it’s easier to see what’s going on in one’s own environment by looking at something that at least on the surface appears to be very different.
Despite Bishop’s call to arms (quoted above), I think the main or maybe the important initial value of the book for photographers will be to see how what they experience isn’t any different than what all of the other artists have to deal with.
Furthermore, making fun of influencers might be easy (to me, expressions of disdain for influencers has always been tinged with way too much elitism); but suddenly finding out that in any number of ways any photographer has to deal with a lot of the same challenges is, well, sobering.
Given how opaque the world of social media is that has been set up by the hard-right tech bros who run them, Influencer Creep provides ample insight for any photographer to arrive at a better place when thinking about whether and/or how to use social media.
To make better decisions you need to be armed with better information. That’s what it comes down to.
Of course, in the end there will never be that perfect answer for what to do with or for social media. Every photographer will have to decide that for her or himself. But being able to navigate that world knowing more about what is going on can only help.
Highly recommended.
Sophie Bishop: Influencer Creep — How Optimization, Authenticity, and Self-Branding Transform Creative Culture; 280 pages; University of California Press; 2025
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Art has mostly no power except for the following: it can remind us that at least in theory we have the option to become better people than who we are. By “better people” I don’t mean more productive or more popular or more powerful. Instead, “better” orients itself by the ideals we hold dear deep down inside us (regardless of to what extent we might have repressed our awareness of them).
Typically, better involves more: more forgiving, more loving, more accepting (these latter two aren’t the same even though there certainly is some overlap), more willing to see past someone else’s faults, more of a capacity to see the other person exactly for who they are.
The more an artist is willing and able to pursue that route, the stronger their work becomes — and the stronger resistance either against the work or the person (or both) becomes.
In this golden age of utility in which a person is measured solely by what they can do to help the rich become even more rich, nobody poses more of a threat than the artist who simply by insisting on seeing the humanity of the other points out the insanity of seeing people as means for an end.
It is easy to understand how Nan Goldin and her work exemplify the very best of the above. The fact that so many aspects of the work appear to be so timeless is not only rooted in them remaining unresolved. I would argue that the timelessness is buoyed by the photographer’s integrity and compassion (a compassion that, and therein lies a drama that is not too uncommon, she often appears to not have been able to extend towards herself).
All of Goldin’s work is an expression of love: for those in front of her camera, regardless of who were were or are and regardless of whether or not they reciprocated it.
Of course, there are many types of love, and they all make an appearance. There’s the familial one (the first one we all get to experience [even if just through its absence]), there’s the sexual one (that often positions itself in confrontation to other forms of love), etc.
The collection of photographs that became known as The Ballad of Sexual Dependency centers on all of those expressions of love. Tellingly, it has lost none of its relevance or potency even if a surface read would place it into the 1980s (when the photographs were taken). In fact, it would be straightforward an exercise to demonstrate how many aspects have become even more relevant today, given societal and political developments.
But art is not a competition, and it can only be lessened by trying to squeeze it into fixed categories that conform to narrow ideas. I maintain that the fact that Ballad still feels so relevant and powerful today is because it was driven by that seemingly radical form of acceptance for other people — those in front of the camera.
“I see you, I love you, and that’s why you are very much worthy of being the subject of a radiant photograph” — ultimately that is the most wonderful compliment a photographer can give.
Given who and what was depicted in Ballad, the work has been seen as activist, regardless of whether the focus was put on sexual mores, on domestic abuse and/or violence, or on the full, wide spectrum of human sexuality and gender.
To call an artist an activist can easily become a double edged sword, and often that’s the idea. In certain quarters, to call an artist an activist is an attempt to lessen them. Activism, after all, is much more bound to the daily grind of human life than art. Everybody can be an activist — even the most hack journalist who needs a quick tool to denigrate an artist’s work.
In contrast, few people are able to rise to the level of artistry that Nan Goldin has demonstrated over the course of the past few decades.
Of course, there is an element of activism to all art, an attempt to if not change someone’s mind then at least to have them engage more fully with some of the hidden potential inside them.
It is telling that some of the people who have embraced living their principles in what they do are labeled activists as a first step, to then smear them and take them down.
It is no coincidence that recently both Ms Rachel and Nan Goldin have attracted such hostility for simply applying what they deeply believe in. It’s straightforward to see how limitless compassion could be seen as tarnishing those who for whatever reason are unwilling and/or incapable of exercising it themselves.
I believe that something has seriously gone off the rails when hugging and/or speaking up for all children, regardless of where they are from, or mourning the victims of a genocide are seen as expressions of some evil activism.
In a recent reissue of a book entitled Sisters, Saints and Sibyls, Nan Goldin traces back her life and career. Originally published in 2004 in France, the book essentially is a visual autobiography with a huge focus on Barbara, the photographer’s older sister who took her own life.
“My sister told me her psychiatrist said I would end up like her,” Goldin writes (p. 76).
“At 14, I left home.” (p. 78)
“At 18 I started to shoot dope, and shoot pictures. That saved my life.” (p.82)
When thinking about photography projects, I often consider what the work started out from and what it might be about. Those two often overlap, but, crucially, they’re not identical.
Applying similar thinking to the photographer’s life probably is a good idea. This is not to deny the reality of everything laid out in the book. Ultimately, every person’s life and art are complex. Convenient explanations are mostly just that, convenient; often, they’re a first step to applying simple labels.
Nobody familiar with The Ballad of Sexual Dependency will be surprised by the openness and unflinching honesty of Sisters, Saints and Sibyls. Still, I do think that especially those looking for quick access to the former book might be deceived by the latter.
The openness and unflinching honesty are part of what makes Ballad so great. Many other books in the history of photography are open and unflinchingly honest; and yet so few reach its ethereal quality. This is because of the love driving the photographs, a form of love that is largely absent in vast parts of the medium’s history.
How to express or apply that love cannot be communicated. It can only be lived. Nan Goldin shows us how to do it in her own life and work. How exactly to do it in our own lives (or art) is something we have to figure out ourselves.
Sisters, Saints and Sibyls; photographs and text by Nan Goldin; 144 pages; Thames & Hudson; 2026
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As someone who has spent a lot of time with photobooks — presenting them online, teaching how to make them, writing about them in a critical fashion, making them myself, over the years the most common question has been: what makes a good photobook? What is it that makes some books so much better than others?
Inevitably, I have struggled with providing an answer to a seemingly simple question that at its core betrays all kinds of other agendas. Mostly, though, it’s an impossible question to ask without taking into account one’s own preferences, ideas, and circumstances.
It’s a bit like asking what makes a perfect meal. Everyone could possibly name that one dish they really love; but it will still have to be made in just the right fashion and then enjoyed under just the right circumstances.
For some time, I was using a rating system for photobooks. If the world of music can live with detailed ratings, I thought, the world of the photobook can as well. Not so.
I still think that the system had considerable value, in particular since it forced me to engage with every book on as similar a footing as possible. The way the ratings were constructed, for every book I had to look at a set of details; and in almost every case, without being made to do so I might have overlooked something.
But with time I came to understand that there was still something missing, and I’ve always wondered what that missing bit might be.
I can’t say that I have the answer, yet (I probably never will). But I do think that I recently got a lot closer to understanding what makes a good photobook.
It’s character.
Character might not be the perfect word. In this particular context, it describes the overall feel I get from a book. It’s a combination of all of the various aspects that go into bookmaking.
Crucially, though, on their own these aspects are actually quite meaningless.
For example, you could only publish what you think is the best photography — and still end up with mostly not very interesting books. You could use what is widely considered the best production for a book — and still end up with mostly not very interesting books. Or you could hire the fanciest designers, chasing the latest tricks in graphic design — and still end up with mostly not very interesting books.
My inner editor tells me not to provide examples of publishers for these cases, mostly because at least to some extent, books are also a matter of taste and of understanding some of the aspects of book making (in photoland, maybe the most widely mis- and/or poorly understood aspect of book making is graphic design).
Instead, I can give you examples of publishers who in my book (pardon the pun!) nail photobook making. There is, for example, FW:Books. It’s not that I like every book they make. Many simply do not speak to me. But even the books that do not speak to me hold their own. They’re extremely well produced, and even if I don’t like the photography or idea, they make me engage with them.
Books made by FW:Books have character. Of course, it is a very specific character, and it connects with what I want to see in a photobook. Another publisher that immediately comes to my mind is Van Zoetendaal.
Lest you think it’s the Dutch bookmaking that’s responsible for this: it is not.
If you look at the three books I decided to feature as examples in the photograph at the top (Kosuke Okahara’s Vanishing Existence [self-published, 2013], Rafal Milach’s Strajk [Jednostka, 2021], and Rinko Kawauchi’s the eyes, the ears, [Foil, 2005]), you have three very different books that for me have enormous character even though they were made in very different fashions.
Okahara’s Vanishing Existence was hand-made. Milach’s Strajk was printed on “cheap” newsprint. Kawauchi’s the eyes, the ears, is “just” a regular mass production (it’s not even the first edition — not that this matters, given that all editions are identical).
With all of these books — and the various other books I own that I treasure so much for the same reasons — enormous character shines through, which, and this is important to me, communicates the artists’ integrity.
That’s the thing: if a book does not have much (or any) character, it’s just so much harder for the work (meaning not the photographs as individual items but the totality of the presentation) to have the integrity it might deserve.
The question of arriving at a book with character has to start with the photographer her or himself. You will have to know what you need for a book to communicate and for the package to shine — in other words for it to have character.
For you, as the reader of these words, the answer which books have the character you’re looking for might be very different than for me. And the question of character is not limited. With time, it is likely to change.
Of course, endless argument over what essentially is merely a question of taste will never end. But ultimately, they’re pointless. Someone’s favourite pizza might be someone else’s hot circle of garbage (to quote a character from the US TV show The Office).
Thus, instead of asking what makes a good photobook, you need to start out by asking what you are looking for and what you are responding to — and why. At the same time, you need to start to understand what it is in photobooks that other people respond to.
Inevitably, you will need to learn what exactly good printing is (and what is not); but you then also need to understand that fetishizing good printing does not guarantee a good book. The same is true for graphic design or whatever else.
With all of the many variables involved, it is next to impossible to say what a good photobook is. There is no formula to artistic success.
All you can do is to take books and appreciate them for what they do individually — to see whether they have character or, which is sadly much too common, whether they lack something.
It’s way past the point where writing the following will change anything. But the explosion of endless photobook “shortlists” with often dozens of entries demeans the actual experience anyone can have with photobooks. It’s neoliberalism at its absolute worst.
Instead of judging books by where they’re placed in some random list approach them to learn more about the people who made them. The good books, the ones with a lot of character, will tell you.
And that’s what makes it all worthwhile.
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Much like journalism, photography criticism involves a huge investment of time and resources. When you become a subscriber, you not only get access to more of my work. You will also help me produce it (including the free content on this site).
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Almost twenty five years ago, a few days after 9/11, I went to a restaurant serving food from Afghanistan. At the time, I still lived in Boston, from which two of the planes had departed that were used in the terrorist attacks. For a while, it was not clear whether Boston itself would be a target, so local employers sent people home.
All air traffic had been suspended, meaning that for the first time I saw the crisp blue sky over the city without any trails left by departing planes. Instead, there was a single fighter jet circling over the city: You could tell that something had broken, even if at the time it was impossible to tell what would emerge next.
It quickly became clear that the response to the attack would be very violent. Afghanistan, which served as the base of the terrorist group behind 911, was going to be the target. The question was not whether there would be violence but how much. Even as the window of critical discourse was closing very rapidly, it was clear to many people that Afghanistan, a country that nobody knew much (if anything) about, would get attacked.
That restaurant I went to was filled with people, and I remember it being very quiet, very somber. It was obvious that everybody had come for the same reason, the kind of helpless attempt to show solidarity with a people who had now become the symbol for something they were not actually responsible for.
And things would get a lot worse as what ended up being termed The Global War on Terrorism (as if abstract concepts were entities you could attack) started to consume the country.
Whatever you want to say about contemporary photography and its many faults, you will have to admit that the books made by photographers about the war and its consequences created powerful records of a time and place that now feels far removed already.
The reality is that there is only so much photographic books can do, given that, well, their audience forms a small niche. But the books made by Peter van Agtmael or Ben Brody clearly delineated how the United States engaged in a circle of violence that would destroy some of its own civic fabric and reduce vast parts of Aghanistan (and Iraq) to ruins.
What these books did not do, though — and just to be very clear, this is an observation and not a form of negative criticism — is to look at Afghanistan (which ended up only the first major battleground in George W. Bush’s ill-fated wars) as more than the stage on which the United States staged its drama.
What about the country itself — Afghanistan? Joël van Houdt‘s new book Afghanistanism attempts to get closer to an answer to that question. An independent photojournalist, Van Houdt photographed the country for 12 years (for five years, he was stationed there), and the book is a distillation of his efforts.
There is much that can be said about photojournalism, and this is not necessarily the forum to do that. With its crooked horizon lines and its endless close-up depictions of yelling and/or crying people (depending on context mostly people who inevitably will be perceived as vaguely threatening for a Western audience) photojournalism keeps churning out a steady stream of visual clichés; and yet I personally still believe that it has value, in particular in the hands of practitioners like Van Houdt who attempt to avoid rehashing the same tiresome conventions in every picture.
“I was interested,” Van Houdt writes in his Postscript, “in documenting the consequences of some of the richest countries, including my own of the Netherlands, invading one of the poorest. […] Most of the photographs in the book were taken when I was not on assignment but during the thousands of hours I spent walking with no specific goal or direction in mind.”
In the Postscript, the photographer is upfront about the challenges faced by anyone doing such work. “I mostly stuck to walking in areas I deemed relatively safe,” he writes, “where I felt welcome.” And he acknowledges the difficulty of possibly getting access to the lives of women, given the complexity of the circumstances.
I personally believe that this it the right approach for a topic such as this one: There is considerable insight to be gained from it despite its limitations. A viewer looking at photographs will always have to be aware of their makers’ limitations. All photographs are the decisions of any number of decisions, which include something — and exclude a whole lot more.
When looking through the book, I was struck by the breadth of its vision. While I do look at a lot of photographs, I cannot be considered an expert on Afghanistan and how it has been depicted. Still, I find it difficult to ignore what comes across as a genuine curiosity on the photographer’s part to pierce through the veil created in part by the cliché conventions of his field.
In the end, Afghanistanism succeeds in embedding what is familiar for a Western audience with a lot more that is not (“embedding” a as word choice might seem unfortunate here, but I will stick with it).
The book comes with a large number of quotes about foreigners waging war in Afghanistan and describing what they encountered and/or thought. I’m slightly torn about the inclusion of these quotes in part because I think that the work itself (by which I mean the photographs) does not actually need it.
Of course, it is good to understand the degree with which the country has been a stage for war (and I suppose that there actually are plenty of people who don’t know this). But I do think that even without the quotes, it would become very clear to a viewer to what extent the richness of Afghanistan has been trampled on by outsiders bringing their wars there (for whatever reasons).
The book is the kind of wonderful production one by now can expect to emerge from the Netherlands, which definitely helps to communicate the photographer’s goals.
And it is now being released into a world that seems to have changed much, even if in actuality only four short years have passed since Van Houdt last went to Afghanistan. The Taliban are back in power, and countries such as Germany (one of the rich nations that sent its soldiers there) are now working with them to deport unwanted refugees (I am not making this up: “German Interior Ministry officials travelled to Afghanistan in 2025 to discuss the practicalities of deportation,” notes this article).
If anything, Afghanistanism serves as a reminder that that busy stage used for the Global War on Terror was and still is actually inhabited by ordinary people whose hopes, dreams, and aspirations are just as human as everybody else’s (their governments’ efforts notwithstanding). The often poignant photographs in the book drive this point home in a fashion that’s almost too hard to bear.
Recommended.
Afghanistanism; photographs and text by Joël van Houdt; 276 pages; self-published; 2026
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A well known curator once said that the problem with collage was that it’s too easy to make a decent one, while it’s almost impossible to create something great. Whether or not I am misremembering or paraphrasing I am not sure. But collage seems easy, and the fact that it lends itself to exercises in graphic design certainly does not help.
Over the years, I have seen a few good books about collage — but nothing great, nothing providing deeper insight of any sorts (besides, possibly, here and there very minor art history which often is mixed with some surface-level knowledge of world history). But now there is Cut Out, subtitled A Feminist History of Photo Collage, Montage and Assemblage, by Fiona Rogers (a photography curator at London’s V&A).
“Art history,” Rogers writes, “suggests a habitual, inherently gendered separation of collage techniques: the conceptual ‘high’ art for by Picasso and Georges Braque in 1912, and the ‘low’ craft or hobby version, defined by an aesthetic or technique and (mostly) practiced by women. The erasure of these latter forms combined with the repetitive, self-perpetuating nature of art history (and those who write it) ensures that such distinctions are upheld and maintained.”
And thus Rogers proceeds to set the record straight, not only by centering the many contributions by women artists (some of them in my book the defining collage artists) but by also compiling a proper art-historical survey of collage from its very beginnings up until the present time.
I particularly enjoyed the book’s broadening of the idea of collage and its practitioners both in the relatively distant past and in the present immensely.
You might wonder about collage in this day and age where everything has seemingly gone digital and where print media — once the main source of material for collages — have been hugely diminished.
But collage is a principle more than a set of laws, and in the hands of someone with talent and a vision, everything can be brought into the present.
As is usually the case with surveys, Cut Out is structured through a series of chapters (that come with an introduction by Rogers), with supplementary, slightly more detailed study cases added (these feature introductions/text by a variety of authors).
The V&A collection forms the reservoir from which Rogers extracts the material in the book. No doubt there are holes in that collection. However, as is the case with every survey book, someone will always miss something and/or question the inclusion of something else.
In any case, the strength of a survey book is not necessarily formed by the richness of its source material (even though it is rich here [I am unable to decide whether the pun is intended or not) but by the framework the curator manages to construct around it.
The framework constructed by Rogers is very strong, enabling a viewer/reader to approach the broader landscape of collage with a much wider view for its potential, its possibilities, and the various underlying strata that might determine how or why we see what we see.
This is what for me forms the backbone of a survey book: it should not necessarily feed me with data — names and the like (even though it certainly is wonderful to have this aspect provided as well). Instead, I expect it to enable me to see and understand more widely.
The moment you make someone not only see but understand more widely, you allow them to question their own ideas, effectively outsourcing the discussion around the inclusion and/or exclusion of someone.
In other words, a good survey book is less a lecture for a passive audience than an introduction to a (hopefully) shared passion of inquiry.
And this is an excellent survey book that, I suspect, might form the basis for how collage will be discussed for a long time.
Crucially, the book provides the only possible retort to the assertion I started out this article with: yes, collage looks easy (I mean, come on now, photographers, pressing a shutter button is even less work), yes, it is very much possible to make great collages, and yes, collage can be an incredible medium to speak about aspects of our troubled times.
As the artists featured in the later sections demonstrate, the potential of collage art has not yet been fully explored, and it probably never will be. This fact provides an opening for anyone for whom photography on its own might be too limiting.
And it doesn’t really matter how exactly you might go about making your collages — whether digitally or in a physical fashion — as long as you manage to not only give expression to what drives you but also push the boundaries of expression itself. I suspect that it is especially the latter that might surprise many viewers/readers unfamiliar with, say, Dafna Talmor, Sheida Soleimani, or Cecilia Mandrile.
Recommended.
Cut Out: A Feminist History of Photo Collage, Montage and Assemblage; with essays by Fiona Rogers (ed.), Damarice Amao, Matthew Biro, Justine Kurland, Melissa Meyer, Renée Mussai, Pelumi Odubanjo, Alona Pardo, Tania Sanabria; 240 pages; Thames & Hudson; 2026
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I don’t know if you’ve noticed but our world isn’t doing so well. Even as there still is endless denial by fossil-fuel corporations and the politicians they’ve bought climate change has started to wreak havoc. In addition, in many places of the world freedom is retreating (the actual freedom, not the selective one that depends on who claims it).
It is becoming increasingly obvious that while democracy needs capitalism in a carefully tempered way to succeed, capitalism — especially not the rampant neoliberal one we have to live under — does not need democracy to succeed.
The world of art is largely the most impotent part of all of this. Oligarchs and plutocrats spend some of their money in order to decorate their homes and to elevate what their images (see the so-called Met Gala). But commercial aspects aside, art has no bearing on the world at large.
That, and I would argue only that, is what makes it so precious in this world. People make or look at art because it lifts them up (metaphorically speaking).
But the world of art is increasingly under attack because those in power operate under a devious assumption. They believe that they can partake in whatever they think art has to offer without having to deal with the reality of how and especially by whom art is being made.
For example, the Venice Biennial has come under fire because it is deemed to have become “too political”. The words “too political” always serve as markers for an agenda. In essence, those in power want their art and especially their artists to be the right kind of political.
For certain quarters (such as Germany’s ruling class [which is curiously unalarmed about the country’s reincarnated Nazi party polling at over 25%]), artists rejecting the participation of genocidal countries is “too political”. I suspect that those same people would still admire, say, Pablo Picasso’s Guernica. But that would only demonstrate that the outrage over art is always selective (insert *always has been* meme here), and it has nothing to do with art itself.
What is an artist to do? With time and age steadily advancing I have come to the conclusion that every artist will simply have to decide that question on their own, in the comfort of their own home (let’s keep in mind that some artists don’t have a home any longer because it was bombed to bits by one of the aforementioned genocidal countries).
If an artist has a responsibility to address this world’s larger ills, that responsibility can only ever be personal, meaning: arising from their own convictions. To demand more from artists places an unrealistic expectation on some of the most powerless people.
In terms of art itself, I am torn between two poles. I want art speaking to the dismay I feel watching vast parts of the world burn (whether literally or metaphorically). I want to experience art that expressly takes that fire as its subject matter (as I did myself with two of my photobooks).
On the other hand, I also want to experience art that does not take that fire as its subject matter, to instead focus on the frequent beauty that still exists in this world.
Of course, I want beauty in both cases: beauty can mean an infinity of things, which makes the concept itself, well, beautiful — while making the jobs of those writing about it a lot harder.
I understand why so many artists would rather not make work around the fires. To a large extent, the healing potential of art emerges when it offers solace to those making it. I definitely do not judge any artists for the choices they make concerning what to focus their attention on.
Still, I have massive respect for people like Matthew Connors who has taken his camera to some of the most contested places on this planet. These have included Egypt during its short-lived fight for freedom or Ukraine, whose people are under attack from one of those genocidal countries. Connors could be photographing sticks and stones, but he chooses not to.
The work in Egypt resulted in Fire in Cairo, a book around the events he witnessed and that was not only critically acclaimed but also won a few prestigious awards.
And now there is a new book that carries the somewhat unsubtle title The Axe Will Survive the Master. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing subtle about the people who govern this planet.
The Axe is a logical continuation of Fire in that the conflagration in the Egyptian capital in modified form has engulfed larger parts of the rest of the world.
The work was photographed in a number of places all across the globe (over the course of over a decade), and of course there are regional differences between those.
A photographer acting as an artist has to move from the simple descriptiveness of photographs towards distilling their own larger truth, and that is what Connors did here. In other words, where there are local markers in any of the photographs, the viewer is asked to look past those.
It’s straightforward to read The Axe as a description of the conflict between state power that sides with and defends capital (and nothing else) and an amorphous group of citizens opposed to having their rights and freedoms trampled.
It’s noteworthy to keep in mind how in Western media the framing around these kinds of events changes, depending on where people are taking to the streets to protest. In the West, typically the police are said to uphold the order which is under threat by demonstrators (who inevitably will be blamed for any violence). Elsewhere, though (such as in Hong Kong), the police are described as violently suppressing demonstrators’ rights.
In the book, Connors mixes photographs from places that through their media treatment usually are perceived as being different, alluding to a form of violence that is almost invisible: it’s not the physical violence playing out in the streets — it’s the structural violence that forces people into very limiting life situations.
The book does not aim to have its viewers arrive at any specific conclusion. Instead, it serves to build up an enormous unease, which, I think, is the only realistic goal an artist can have. That unease serves to counter the effects of what in different contexts I have termed photography’s neoliberal realism.
Bertold Brecht famously complained that a photograph of a factory was unable to tell its viewers anything about the mechanisms at play behind its walls (please excuse my loose paraphrasing). In the strictly Marxist terms Brecht was thinking in he was and is correct: photography can only show surfaces — and not abstract concepts.
But Brecht erred in that a photograph of a factory is indeed able to project some of the ideology behind it onto viewers. In our contemporary context, that’s what I described as neoliberal realism, in which photography communicates the power of capitalism: as someone embedded in it, you can either submit to it (and be one of the “winners” [at least in theory]), or you can reject it (and be one of the “losers”).
Contemporary capitalism has made full use of photography’s power. My favourite example is the much maligned Museum of Ice Cream. If as a viewer or critic you only focus on how ridiculous the idea might be or how it merely amplifies its visitors’ supposed narcissism, you’re missing the point entirely.
The Museum of Ice Cream does not celebrate ice cream. It also does not celebrate its visitors (who, in any case, are not any more narcissistic than the rest of us). Instead, it focuses on submission: visitors take their photographs, enjoying the experience, and then they share them. If you fully submit to a world in which the most prominent freedom is the one that allows you to decide what to consume, then you might as well enjoy it.
Another way of understanding the Museum of Ice Cream (and our neoliberal world in general) would be to see it as Disney World with the cartoon characters and stories removed: you’re left with pure aesthetics — great and easy to photograph, and the taking and sharing of those photographs demonstrates how much you enjoy your role in this system.
“The spectacle is the ruling order’s nonstop discourse about itself, its never-ending monologue of self-praise, its self-portrait at the stage of totalitarian domination of all aspects of life,” Guy Debord observed (in: The Society of the Spectacle, Bureau of Public Secrets, 2014, p. 7)
In other words, in our contemporary world it is incredibly easy to create work that essentially is neoliberal realism, regardless of whether you’re a visitor to the Museum of Ice Cream or a celebrated fine-art photographer showing up at a rave: it’s all just the same thing.
Photographing the spectacle or the facades that surround us on its/their own (and by this I mean without any intervention by the photographer) at best will generate pictures that can be read in two ways, namely as a celebration of the spectacle (and thus of neoliberal capitalism) or as a description of the spectacle (and then possibly, if you’re very generous, as what in the world of contemporary photography is seen as a form of criticism).
The problem is that the celebratory aspect never fully fades into the background. And even your criticism — assuming that’s intended — ultimately comes across as shallow. Neoliberal capitalism thus neuters photography — unless you work very hard to avoid this.
Since my book on neoliberal realism was published, a number of photographers have asked me whether it is possible to avoid producing it. Yes, of course it is.
In order to avoid replicating neoliberal realism, you have to understand two things. First, you must not focus solely on what the pictures look like. Instead, you have to understand the codes embedded in them. And second (and crucially), you will then have to use the photographs’ codes against them.
Using the codes embedded in photographs against the larger system is not particularly complicated; but of course, in reality it is because the spectacle that so inevitably is part of our contemporary world makes it difficult. Once you understand that larger parts of the world are constructed in such a fashion that they look great in pictures it’s not that difficult to get there.
And that is exactly what Matthew Connors has done in and with The Axe Will Survive the Master. Crucially, the subversion of the spectacle does not play out through the photographs of the protestors and/or the expressions of protests. Remember, you might see similar pictures in the news.
Instead, Connors is flipping the codes of neoliberal realism against themselves through individual framings and photographic choices but also through the juxtaposition of the individual photographs in the book.
It’s a form of photographic judo. Parts of judo rely on using an opponent’s movements against them: instead of trying to counteract a movement by trying to stop it you amplify it by using its built-in momentum (albeit in a fashion not intended by the opponent).
The visual codes of state violence only work as long as they remain within the frameworks we are so familiar with. The moment a different framework arises, viewers are forcefully snapped out of experiencing the familiar. Then, they will clearly see the sheer brutality they had been trained not to notice. (By the way, the most crucial and widely noted recent tool for this type of unmasking of state violence has been the smartphone with its built-in video function.)
The Axe Will Survive the Master is a book of and for this moment, even as we don’t know when — or how — it might end. We don’t know, yet, what might emerge from it. As I noted earlier, it’s not the artist’s task to tell us. Instead, it is their job to alert us to what is happening around us to make us see, to make us feel.
From seeing and feeling — and then from acting — something new might emerge. It’s up to all of us to make it happen.
Highly recommended.
The Axe Will Survive the Master; photographs and text by Matthew Connors; 208 pages; SPBH Editions/MACK; 2026
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A few years ago, Karin Wieland wrote a double biography of Marlene Dietrich and Leni Riefenstahl, two German women whose career ran in parallel and who made very different choices when faced with the rise of the Nazis. Dietrich ended up cheering on the Allied soldiers who had to invade Western Europe to rid it off the Nazi pest that Riefenstahl had so prominently promoted.
It’s possible that the two women met during the ill-fated Weimar Republic. But their lives mostly ran in parallel. And in each section of the book, the reader always has the other person in mind; the other person and her choices. It’s an extremely nifty device to not only bring forth the careers of two women artists living in a world in which the focus was on men; the device also serves to amplify the role and responsibility of personal choices.
In some ways, Andrew Durbin’s The Wonderful World That Almost Was — A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek follows that model. As is always the case in life, it’s the details that differ; as is always the case in good writing, it’s those very details that make all the difference.
Hujar and Thek knew each other very well. They were friends before they became lovers. Then, they became brothers (of sorts), and they ended up doing the things that brothers do when they are as similar and as different as these two were. They quarreled, they fought, they grew apart.
Hujar was a photographer, Thek a painter, sculptor, and occasional performance artist. It’s straightforward to claim that both Hujar and Thek are in serious need of a rediscovery. At their time, they were relatively well known, in particular in the New York City art scene in which they moved and worked. But with time and for different reasons, they were almost forgotten.
The larger backdrop against which the two lives unfold is provided by the United States in the mid 1950s up until the early 1980s. Hujar and Thek were gay. Thek’s sexuality included a bisexual component, even as at the time it was never clear to anyone involved — Thek as much as the women he pursued — to what extent it was real (Susan Sontag, for a while a close friend of both, noted that “his supposed desire for her was mostly a fiction” [p. 370]).
Hujar’s and Thek’s lives included the Stonewall Uprising, which marked a turning point in the history of LGBTQ+ civil rights in the United States (one of the many small and revealing details from the book is that Hujar took the photograph that was used for one of the posters for the very first Christopher Street Liberation Day March in 1970). But it also included the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which cost both their lives.
Any person could only dream of having a biographer as tender, caring, and compassionate as Durbin. There is enormous love for these two artists throughout the book, a love that does not shy away from revealing the many rough edges in these artists’ lives that a lesser biographer would have either omitted or smoothed over.
The biography itself extends from 1954 until 1975. Hujar’s and Thek’s childhoods and deaths are relegated to a short introduction and an epilogue. The book thus covers the time period when Hujar and Thek entered each other’s orbits, to spin around each other, getting closer and closer while spinning faster and faster — until centrifugal forces of their own making tore them apart.
As it turned out, the for me most endearing and searing portrait of Thek by Hujar was taken in 1975 when the photographer was making work for what would be the sole photobook produced during his lifetime. By that time, the two brothers had already grown apart, and they loved and detested each other in equal measure — the kind of mix that ordinarily only exists between actual siblings but that these two somehow managed to conjure up for themselves.
The final chapter of the book details the making of the book and those particular photography sessions. “The camera and the heart,” Durbin writes of these sessions, “were not opposed ways of seeing but extensions of each other.” Given how the book unfolded up until that point, it’s very difficult to see how there could have come anything after (besides the Epilogue).
As an aside Durbin’s observation is also why I think Diane Arbus disliked Hujar’s work so much: it demonstrated that very fact, namely that the camera and the heart are connected — a damning realization in light of the cynical theater of cruelty in her own photographs. [see p. 222ff. for context].
Hujar and Thek struggled not only with the roles they were granted in a country that was a lot less accepting of LGBTQ+ people than it is now (of course, it still has ways to go). They also tried finding their places in the world of artists they largely operated in.
Parts of Hujar’s struggle are widely known: up until maybe the 1980s, photography was not widely considered as art. What might this even mean, a photograph as a piece of art? Susan Sontag was dismissive in her famous book, much to the chagrin of Hujar (Lisette Model dryly remarked: “This woman, she knows everything, but she understands nothing” [p. 376]).
Thek, in contrast, moved from painting to sculpture to what possibly might be best described as installations that involve performative aspects. He did not have to fight for his works to be accepted as art; it’s just that he was brushing mightily against many grains, making art that was often widely admired but that simply did not sell and that also did not quite fit into how the world of art thinks of its wares.
Neither man was easy to work with. Hujar detested the commercial and editorial photography he had to do for a long time. Thek mostly felt misunderstood. Both men had trouble making the kinds of compromises a successful career in the arts demanded (and still does). Highly considered by many of their peers and friends, with time they both were relegated more and more to the margins of the world they so eagerly had tried to fit in.
While reading the book, I felt that ultimately it provides more access to Thek. This might be a consequence of the fact that he left a lot more first-hand information for Durbin to get access to. Even as a lot of his art pieces are by now simply lost there are huge numbers of notebooks to read. Hujar, in contrast, cultivated an aura of aloofness (with an occasionally devilishly flaring hot temper mixed in).
Thek might have suffered from some form of mental disorder. Undiagnosed at the time, his friends and acquaintances suspected that something was amiss; in retrospect, it is difficult to know. It’s possible that it was bipolar disorder.
All of this combines to an extremely engaging portrait of two very talented and conflicted men whose lives chronicle a very specific moment in the history of the United States (and especially New York City). The Wonderful World That Almost Was sets a new standard for how artists — and in particular photographers — might be portrayed.
Even in its most revealing moments, the book never strays from the Durbin’s tender touch: people are, well, people. Even the most talented ones are as tormented and imperfect as the rest of us. In the end, we’re all just trying to get by, trying to be accepted not just for who we are but also, and crucially, who we want to be.
Highly recommended.
Andrew Durbin: The Wonderful World That Almost Was — A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek; 496 pages; Farrar, Straus and Giroux; 2026
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Just to get this out of the way: the depressing aspect of Sophie Calle’s Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished is the fact that its least interesting ideas still are vastly better than anything we typically come up with.
I. Not we. No doubt, you, the reader of these words, has vastly more interesting and inspiring ideas than I do. Clearly. But we, yes, you and I, probably think of many (most?) of them the way the French artist does (as evidenced in the book): They’re either not interesting enough, or we don’t follow through, or for some reason they don’t pan out, or they go sideways or lead down the wrong path.
Life, after all, leaves behind a graveyard of those kinds of ideas. And who likes turning around to look at all of those corpses, some of them still festering?
Well, Sophie Calle does. Or maybe she doesn’t. Because that’s the thing with this particular artist: as a viewer, you can’t tell. Calle has never merely gone through the motions. Instead, when she engages with something in any of her works, she does so with genuine passion.
I had foolishly underestimated how interesting and engaging it would be to see what unfolds in Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished, buying it long past it was first published. It’s not even that all of the various ideas explored in the book are groundbreaking or even interesting. What makes it all interesting is the artist’s way of dealing with what had been left unfinished.
I have no way of knowing whether the following is true, but I think that creative people and all the rest will look at the book differently (I do not mean to imply judgment of any kind with this statement).
Creativity is unthinkable without ideas, and without ideas there can be no failure. Creative failure can take many forms — that much is clear from the book. For this reason alone you need to spend time with it if you’re one of those creative types. That graveyard of ideas comes with very different sections, and not all sections are the same.
For example, in Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished, sketches are separated from attempts. Sketches don’t necessarily fail because otherwise they’d be considered attempts. But they’re also less than attempts, given that they’re not intended to be the real thing.
It’s always easier to learn from other people’s experiences than from one’s own (what is obvious when seen from afar for all kinds of reasons becomes muddled and impossible to see clearly when it’s close). But as a reader, you do not have to figure out what happened with the various ideas in the book. Calle tells you.
“Lack of conviction” is one reason (in “Sketches”). “Wrong turn” is another. It’s hard to believe, but there also is “Self-Censorship”; but then that revelation says more about how as viewers/readers, the French artist has so successfully created the idea that she has no boundaries, that anything goes. No, that’s not the case.
It’s difficult not to confuse the art with its maker when said maker centers the art so much around herself and her vulnerabilities.
What Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished might demonstrate — and I’m aware that this contradicts the very sentiment I started out from (and why not?) — is not Sophie Calle has way more interesting ideas than the rest of us, but that her secret (if that’s the word) is to relentlessly pursue them and execute them.
After all, that graveyard of our past ideas (there it is again) is filled with our own murders, with neglect or lack of execution probably being the two most prominent causes of death.
(I once met a graduate student who did not really have a lot of photographs to show. Instead, they spent their initial crit only talking about all of the ideas they had in their mind. Owning a camera is not what makes you a photographer. Owning a camera is what makes you a person who owns a camera.)
But there is more. One of the most intriguing aspects of the book for me was to see the artist evaluate how some ideas turned out with time. Some ideas simply weren’t that interesting once they were pursued. Some went sideways. And then there were some that simply weren’t, to use the artist’s word, exhilarating.
Of course, you only learn about this once you pursue an idea. But ideas often lead to unexpected outcomes — unless, that is, you stick to the original idea, no matter what happens.
This gets at maybe my biggest problem with a lot of contemporary photography: too many books and exhibitions feature photography that illustrate an idea in the worst possible fashion. As a viewer, you can tell that someone had an idea (which is good) and then they faithfully produced it as if the idea where a paint-by-number piece of work (which is not good).
In other words, too much contemporary photography fails the very test that had certain of Sophie Calle’s ideas end in Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished.
Honestly, how much of contemporary photography really passes the “Entertaining, nothing more” threshold? Three quarters of, for example, Martin Parr’s career output fail that test. Which by the way isn’t even a form of criticism as much as an observation regarding one crucial shortcoming of the world of photography: we all want photography to be art, but we never talk about what we want our art to do.
From my teaching years I know that most photographers don’t bother dealing with Sophie Calle because photography doesn’t play a large enough role in her work but also because — and I know that people would never admit this in public — it is simultaneously too playful and sincere.
But that’s a huge mistake. If anything, if you want to take just one thing from Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished as a creative person (whether you’re a photographer or whatever else), it’s that creativity lives from everything that makes us human (which is why “AI” will only ever produce meaningful art for people who don’t understand the very essence of art itself).
So get yourself a copy of the book and then apply the criteria used by Calle to your own ideas, sketches, and projects: could anything have gone farther? Did anything not go far enough?
In the end, art is made by human beings. Without being afflicted by the vagaries of human life art is not art.
I’m sure that there are numerous ideas or projects that did not make it into this book. This is, after all, a fiction — much like the rest of Sophie Calle’s work. But just like the rest it holds up so well.
Recommended.
Catalogue Raisonné of the Unfinished; texts and images by Sophie Calle; 240 pages; Actes Sud, 2025
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One of the biggest misconceptions of so-called street photography is that it can serve as a descriptor of the world (mostly cities) at large. It simply can’t any more (or less) than the rest of photography. What it can do, though, is to serve as an expression of specific cultural notions, especially in the context of the mid to late 20th Century in the United States.
If you have followed my writing over the years, you will have noticed that I’ve mostly ignored street photography. It’s not that I mind it. It’s just that it mostly doesn’t speak to me, and its peak moment has also long gone. As a genre, street photography today is incapable of speaking to the larger moment we’re finding ourselves in. In any case, the photographic conversation has long moved on.
Street photographers are typically seen and treated as artists. Artists do not reproduce the world faithfully. In fact, that’s exactly why we look to art: not because it shows us something we can all see (or feel), but rather because it does the very opposite (assuming it is well done).
Ignoring the machismo that has been running through the genre (another reason why I don’t spent time with street photography), I mostly find the conversations around this passé photographic genre lacking: Street photographers are not simply masters who magically line up the spectacle of city life in their frames. If they were only that, street photography would be little more than an exercise in photographic formalism (which, granted, a lot of it is).
Instead, street photographers project their own vision onto the world around them, and in that they’re not any different than other artists. But it’s difficult to detect what exactly that vision is if you look at the discourse, which is dominated by rather dated cultural references and by now equally dated ideas of cities themselves.
The aforementioned machismo has also influenced how we look at street photography as a photohistorical genre. But history is not set in stone. It can be corrected and re-written, and in part, this is happening with and inside Helen Levitt, a newly published book around this particular photographer.
Speaking of Levitt’s photographs, “they give us a feminist vision of urban life,” Elizabeth Gand argues in one of its essays (p. 19). And there are additional aspects to them, in particular in the photographs of children taken in Harlem. It’s interesting to me how the various sources Gand quotes project their own ideas onto the photographs — and, inevitably, the photographer; as does this writer herself.
But I personally would insist on seeing the photographer more than those whose faces and bodies she captured in the streets. Here is the thing about photography: a photograph is made with intent. The moment it is presented, there are layers of additional intent heaped upon it: it has been processed (whether in a darkroom or in front of a computer), and it has been consciously selected and placed into a specific context.
All of the decisions that go into the presentation of a photograph add up to if not conceal but at least diminish its actual information. “A portrait is not a likeness,” Richard Avedon once wrote, “the moment an emotion or fact is transformed into a photograph it is no longer a fact but an opinion.” This is why people often do not recognize themselves in the portraits taken of them by a stranger: they’re made to face someone else’s opinion, not their own.
Avedon’s statement is not only true for portraits, it’s true for almost all photographs (except, perhaps, passport ones). And that is how and why photography can be art, because a photograph says more about its maker than about what it shows.
A skilled photographer such as Levitt is able to distill her own vision into a view of the world that masquerades as one thing (the world) but that is quite another (the photographer’s opinion as expressed through fragments taken from that world).
In Levitt’s vision, the urban life she faced often enough comes across as hostile, with its protagonists — the people in front of her camera — making do with what they have to deal with the best they can.
Children are particularly adept at doing this, given that they combine a general sense of open playfulness with an unawareness of the unfairness that might be driving why their environs look the way they do: the stage is set, and thus the play unfolds.
One of Levitt’s well-known photographs, a colour one taken in 1976, shows a young girl suspended between a shiny green car and the curb. It would appear that she is looking at something below her (the viewer can’t tell). In order to get closer, she crouched down and contorted her body in ways that evoke scenes from contemporary Japanese horror movies, in which the threshold between the human world and the world inhabited by wrathful spirits is defined by how a person might comport their body.
This particular photograph sits at at our own very real threshold between the world as it is (because that’s how it should be) and the world as it treats us (which people rather not talk about). In many of Levitt’s photographs, that threshold becomes amplified through the many contortions of bodies.
Many people deserve better living conditions than the ones they are finding themselves in. Too often, we take a world that is hostile by design for granted simply we accept to be told to keep our heads down. Helen Levitt captures people’s struggle under such conditions.
In addition, there is a lot of looking in Levitt’s photographs. But it’s not a looking at something, it’s a looking away from something or from one another. Navigating a largely hostile world requires keeping to oneself, in particular if one happens to be one of those people who do not share in the brutal machismo that drives one’s living conditions.
Helen Levitt is a handsome book that gives this particular photographer the recognition she has long deserved. A wealth of added material (essays, film still, some contact sheets) provides further insight into her work.
Even as I feel that the emotions and opinions expressed in Helen Levitt’s work deserve to be brought out a lot more in the essays, in the end, it’s the photographs that do the talking. For those willing and able to look — and to listen — there is much to take in.
Helen Levitt; edited by Joshua Chang; with additional contributions by Elizabeth Gand, Lauren Graves, Monica Bravo, Freya Field-Donovan, Anne Bertrand, and Joel Sternfeld; 304 pages; Thames & Hudson; 2026
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The more I know about photography and the more I have become comfortable making my own photographs, the more I feel the need to experience its interactions with other human activities in which the reality that surrounds us is captured in some fashion.
As a visual person, I tend to think of the world first and foremost as being captured in images — short/brief fragments out of that much larger flow that we will never fully grasp. On their own, photographs can only do so much. But accompanied by something else — whether words, other non-photographic images, or other human artifacts — photographs’ deficiencies not only fall away: they become irrelevant.
For a long time, I thought that talent was driving art making. But talent is irrelevant without execution.
Then, I thought it was passion. But, again, passion is irrelevant without execution (and unlike talent, passion can be faked).
Now, I know that if anything matters in art, it’s the urgency felt by the person making something. Urgency knows no bounds. With bounds urgency ceases to exist — much like thirst vanishes after a drink.
This is what I am looking for in art: I want to feel that someone wants to urgently tell me something, something that cannot wait, something that cannot be fully expressed but that needs to be expressed regardless. That’s why I have no patience any longer for photographers illustrating ideas with pictures: it’s not the illustration part I mind (as bad as it is), it’s the complete lack of urgency behind it.
If you feel urgency behind your expression, you’re unable to illustrate. Illustrating your own pain, your suffering, your joy, your exuberance falls so short of conveying it — even though you will never reach it, you still want to reach out for that larger expression beyond illustration.
Charlotte Dumas‘ Entendue is a collaboration after the fact, the fact here being the collaborator’s death — and the collaborator being the photographer’s late father, himself a graphic artist and painter. For the collaboration, Dumas used one of her father’s cameras, and she included some of her father’s drawings and sketches alongside her own photographs and drawings.
With so much of this photographer’s work being centered on animals, the subjects of the book — elephants — will come as no surprise. “When I was a child,” she writes, “my father would take me to Diergaarde Bijdorp, the zoo in Rotterdam and we’d sketch the elephants together.”
In the book, the elephants are being sketched together by these two artists again, one final time.
In her words, Dumas speaks forcefully of her hope that the work may guide people to “a deeper understanding of humans and elephants”. I don’t know whether photographs or drawings can do that.
What these photographs and drawings do, though, is to speak of the urgency felt when making the work, putting it together, and releasing it into the world. One final collaboration between a father and his daughter.
Faced with photographs or drawings, comprehension must inevitably fail at some point. No photograph will be able to convey the truth of the world to us. The best anyone can hope for is for it to convey fragments of a truth.
But we want to understand even as we know that we will not be able to, especially when faced with the cruelest of experiences, the loss of a loved one.
Death is the ultimate entity that will forever separate us from what we know and what we hope we might know.
So even though you could approach the book and hope to learn more about elephants, to understand better how to relate to them, I would probably suggest to simply feel the emotions that run through the pages of this book.
That’s the thing about that urgency I spoke of above: it’s impossible to put it into the pictures, but it’s equally impossible to hide it from the pictures.
Grief can take many forms and is impossible to control; but it can also result in deeply meaningful art being made — as is the case here.
Entendue; photographs and drawings by Charlotte and Peter Dumas; short text by Charlotte Dumas; 64 pages; FW:Books; 2025
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“A picture is worth a thousand words,” Merriam-Webster states, is “used to say that it is often easier to show something in a picture than to describe it with words”. The adage is widely used, including by photographers trying to avoid writing or talking about their work. And effectively, it sets up a hierarchy, namely one in which pictures sit supreme whereas words struggle to do their job.
The actual reality is much more complicated — and interesting. Words and pictures typically do not compete. Instead, depending on context and use, one is used to supplement the other, such as, for example, when a menu in a restaurant includes pictures of dishes or when a newspaper uses photographs. But even the newspaper case is more complex, given that the photographs have captions (which serve the pictures) while they’re in support of articles (text).
You could also turn the sentiment of the famous phrase around and use it against pictures: a thousands words can have an openness that no picture could ever match. It seems to me that in our daily lives, we are very much aware of the different roles that can be played by words and pictures, not really worrying too much about one or the other. One, typically, serves the other, and that’s just fine as it is.
Things get interesting, though, when words and pictures become equal partners. In my experience, this is a nightmare scenario for many photographers. Many photographers (in particular the “art” ones) feel threatened by what text can do, probably because they worry that somehow, their photographs become diminished in the process.
It is as if somehow, photographer neither trust that their own pictures will simply hold their own, thank you very much, nor that their audience will be able to compute two seemingly different things at the same time. (Photography is the most insecure of all art media.)
Granted, Stay away from nothing was not published in order to look into whether or how pictures and words compete with each other. Instead, it shines a light on two extraordinary artists, Paul Thek and Peter Hujar who were friends and lovers — up until they grew apart. Still, it demonstrates the tricky relationship between words and pictures.
The book showcases letters written by Thek and sent to Hujar alongside photographs (mostly) taken by Hujar, with Thek being the subject.
The final photograph in the book, taken in 1975, might be the most well known one (even though of course I could be wrong). Included in Hujar’s first book, Portraits in Life and Death (which I reviewed here), it shows Thek in what I consider to be Hujar’s signature style — that glorious mix of seeing the other person for who they were while putting a fair amount of the photographer’s melancholy onto them.
“Plenty of photographs have survived,” writes Andrew Durbin in the afterword, “but no letters from Hujar to Thek, since Thek had a poor records of keeping hold of his belongings.” And so Thek’s words, handwritten or often typed up on any of the typewriters the artist could get hold of (e.g. “I am using an old dutch typewriter with everything in Dutch and so I think I am doinga pretty good job considering” in a letter from August 1962 [I am citing the spelling without corrections]), compete with Hujar’s photographs, many of them whole contact sheets.
At times, I found myself wondering whether I was really supposed to know some of the contents of these letters.
But are the words any more intrusive than many of the photographs? How is it that we often see words as being more intrusive than photographs? Or are photographs intrusive in a different fashion? How about those photographs of Thek masturbating or rather of Hujar photographing Thek masturbating (and who was the third photographer?)?
It is exactly because so much is missing — so much context, so much background information, so much that might shed more light onto these two people and their relationship as expressed in these letters and photographs — that Stay away from nothing shines so much. These letters and photographs reveal so much — and explain so little: what more can anyone interested in art (and these artists) ask for?
Inevitably, someone else’s life is always more interesting than one’s own, and possibly other people’s friendships are as well. It’s difficult to see what one has in one’s own life, especially now that the form of capitalism we have to live under has turned everything into a competition that needs to be spelled out in endless listicles.
Now, artists have to become performers, and entertainers, for their audience. Thek and Hujar were that as well, but only for each other. What unfolds in the book is the expression of the performance that ultimately ran its course, to end in 1975.
By describing their life together and with each other as a performance, I don’t mean to take anything away from what they had. The love and the pain were very real; and yet, I can’t help but notice a form of bravado running through it all (this late middle-aged straight writer might not be the ideal person to write about this, though).
Andrew Durbin also wrote The Wonderful World That Almost Was: A Life of Peter Hujar and Paul Thek, which at the time of this writing has not been released. For unrelated reasons, I have been thinking about what and/or how much I want to know about the lives of artists. For me, being told too much inevitably runs the magic of a life lived.
But then there is the thrill of seeing how someone extraordinary — or here: two extraordinary people — lived, and there can be much gained from knowing that as well. I guess once Durbin’s biography has been released, I will have to make up my mind on whether to read it.
Up until then, there is Stay away from nothing, which in many ways is ideal: it pulls back the curtain but in this very strange way, with Thek’s letters and Hujar’s photographs doing the talking, revealing some details while leaving many others unspoken.
Recommended.
Stay away from nothing — Paul Thek and Peter Hujar; edited by Francis Schichtel; 192 pages; Primary Information; 2025
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My first exposure to the idea that the land was not merely some immutable background people were operating against came from the very place I grew up in: the part of the city where I was born had been wrested (“reclaimed”) from the sea. As a child, this fascinated me. The soil on which I was standing had at some stage been part of the ocean that was now contained by the dikes at the beach. And people had done this. What looked as it had existed forever had in fact not.
Over the course of my life, I have come back to this particular aspect of the relationship human beings have with the land time and again, mostly because I was trying to imagine the lives of the people who had in some fashion been engaging in it.
Inevitably, the work must have come at a sacrifice, possibly a major one. For example, it is estimated that during the construction of the White Sea–Baltic Canal (now located in russia), between one fifth and one fourth of the 125,000 prisoners who had to dig the canal with their bare hands died.
While swimming in a canal called New Cut in South Carolina, Virginia McGee Richards found herself wondering about its origins. “Naively, I thought that discovering New Cut’s origin story wouldn’t require much research grit,” she writes in the afterword of her new book The Inner Passage, “but there was no written history of New Cut anywhere.”
The eventual discovery would reach White Sea-Baltic Canal dimensions: “The few historical documents that I found revealed that my swimming hole at New Cut had been carved from the earth by enslaved Black men.” It would set in motion the photographic work that resulted in the book.
As it turned out, the new canal had not only served the colonialists/enslavers, it had also played a role for the enslaved people themselves. “Over a century before the advent of the Underground Railroad to the north,” the photographer writes, “enslaved Carolinians planned and carried out their own escapes by paddling three hundred miles southward on the Inner Passage”.
There is a list with such occurrences at the end of the book, listing enslaved and indentured people escaping in boats. It starts in 1671 with Dennis Mahoon and two others and ends in 1825 with eleven adults for whom only first names are given (“Jemmy, Adam, Keating, …”) and “5 children”. No dates were found for Mowby and Dunmore who also escaped at some stage.
The moment you know something about whatever it is you’re looking at — the land, a person, an item, it becomes charged: you want to see what you know in what is in front of you. But the surfaces of the land, people, or things do not reflect anything other than the light that falls upon them. Still, it’s impossible not to see more — and to find traces of that which invisible in what is visible.
This is where and how photography acquires its own power. Photography is not interesting because it shows things as they are. Photography is interesting because we see or feel something reflected in them. It is the photographer first who picks up on the traces of what they are looking for, and these discoveries are then transmitted to the viewers.
For her work around New Cut, Virginia McGee Richards used using a large-format camera and the wet-plate collodion process. The process is difficult to control, especially when used out in the field. It lends itself to all kinds of artifacts and possible imperfections. For me, its imagery evokes the swampiness that I imagine to be so pervasively present along New Cut and its immediate environs.
It would go much too far to claim that The Inner Passage is being brought to life by the inclusion of its portraits. Still, if the landscapes and the photographs of houses and other structures lay the fuse, the portraits light it. Next to the portraits, there are the names of the sitters and their larger place in the story.
Looking at another person’s photographic likeness throws a wrench into how we approach photography. After all, the person in the picture might talk back and offer something that differs from what we project onto them.
For many of the portraits, there also are the sitters’ words, which reflect how they see what we viewers, possibly far removed from the scene, think we encounter. “I hear and understand the history of the Civil War differently,” Hilary Green says, “because I sat on porches and listened to the oral stories from my kin.”
“I remember sitting on my grandfather Asbury Mitchell’s lap when I was a boy in the 1950s,” Lloyd Mitchell remembers, ” he was an old guy — about eighty or ninety years old.”
And so it turns out that the traces of those enslaved people who had to dig that canal live on not just in the artifice they created in the land. It also lives forth in their descendants who walk among us (at least if you live in the United States).
In the end, it will always be people’s stories that will move us more than monuments set in stone or dikes piled up near an artificial waterway.
We have to listen to those stories because only then will we have an opportunity to do better than those who came before us.
Recommended.
The Inner Passage; photographs and text by Virginia McGee Richards; essays by Imani Perry and James Estrin; 152 pages; The MIT Press; 2026
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]]>
I have lived in the United States for almost half of my life, but I doubt that I will ever fully understand its intricacies. This is not because the US is more complex or sophisticated than any other country. It’s because there is a difference between taking in a world through unfiltered immersion (as I did growing up in Germany) and through dedicated (and thus filtered) and willful exposure (as I’m doing now).
An easy and somewhat related way to express this is that after all of these years I still have a slight accent when speaking English (invariably described as either German or, and this is the other somewhat perplexing option, European [as if there were a European language]).
I’m probably not the best person to discuss photography made in Athens, Ohio, because I lack a lot of the cultural pointers that someone who grew up in the US would have. I understand some of the ideas behind, say, the Midwest or what is called the heartland; but there is no emotional connection whatsoever. Even with the one place in the US that I feel emotionally connected to (Boston, MA) I am still puzzled about many cultural aspects.
Furthermore, for all kinds of reasons I am deeply suspicious of pride that centers on locale, however wide one wants to cast that net. About 20 years ago, I lived in Pittsburgh, PA, a city whose inhabitants expressed their own pride in what I thought was an excessive fashion. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a nice enough city. Is it the Paris of the Appalachia, though? Well, I did spend a few months in Paris (France, not Texas), and I can report that, well, no. It’s not even that I like Paris that much, but let’s be realistic here.
With all of that said, I think that people who grew up in the United States and people like me will look at Rich-Joseph Facun‘s 1804 differently. In general, we all look at photography with different eyes. If we dive into what drives why we see what we think we see, we can learn a lot about ourselves (and, of course, about what’s in the photographs). But this plays out differently for different types of photography, and it plays out differently for different subject matters.
At the end of the book, there’s a short text that concludes with the statement that “1804 considers the ways in which heritage, socioeconomics, and youth culture are shaped by the dominant institution in an Appalachian town” (the dominant institution being Ohio University). I suppose in some fashion, I might agree with that, even though the statement is very broad.
What bothers me about the statement, though, is that it shoehorns the beauty of the work, in particular the portraits, into a very specific direction. As I outlined above, in part this is because for me, “Appalachian town” is not the kind of trigger that it appears to be for many people, a trigger that results in all kinds of predetermined ideas and conclusions.
When I moved to Pittsburgh, I encountered an interesting city. But I felt as if a lot of people were unable to see some of that beauty because they were too tied to seeing “Pittsburgh”, that very specific entity with its very specific history. I don’t mean to imply that one is necessarily better than the other. In fact, I do think that out of a dialogue between these two poles something marvelous might emerge (if we allow it to).
I suppose a different way of expressing the book would be for people to ignore where it was photographed (at least for a while) to see the photographs — the portraits, some of the other pictures feel like fillers — in ways that deviate from the kind of predetermined access they might otherwise have.
Especially in light of all of that which surrounds me and everybody else in the US right now (you will have to imagine me making a resigned and quite exhausted gesture with my arms all around me), I’m thinking that we need to see the people again — and much less the ideas that have come to dominate almost all of the discourse (if we even want to call all the shouting a discourse).
1804 makes me curious about the people in its pictures, and that’s a good thing at a time when every effort is being made to stifle people’s curiosity — and by extension their empathy — for each other.
Seen this way, the specificity of the selection of the people in the book — photographed in Athens, Ohio — actually is a bonus. It is true, you might not find exactly these kinds of people in Everett, MA or WA. But in order to see people for who they are, and in order for us to be able to see ourselves in other people again, we have to start somewhere.
Most of the encounters that led to the taking of the portraits appear to have been chance ones. Most of the encountered are young, their youth showing either in their slightly awkward display of a maturity that they not yet have (which I find endearing) or in not yet being able to fully hide their vulnerability the way people my age do (ditto).
These young people seem open to this world, which is sure to disappoint them soon enough. Maybe this time around, we — by which I mean the rest of us, the people who are older — can attempt to help them find less disappointment than we encountered?
After all, just because too many of us have become accustomed to their bitterness, a bitterness that in part is being driven by demagogues who exploit some of the ideas that go into, say, “Appalachian town”, that doesn’t mean that the next generation have to live through it, too.
I sense kindness behind the taking of the portraits in 1804. There’s tenderness.
Kindness and tenderness can be lost. But they can also be re-acquired, one little act at the time — whether it’s taking a stranger’s photograph, looking at a different stranger’s photographs, or any other gestures that accept a stranger the way they are.
1804; photographs and text by Rich-Joseph Facun; 116 pages; Liars Corner; 2025
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We all carry our hurt with us wherever we are. But often going away, far away, allows us to see that hurt more clearly and feel it more fully. If we allow ourselves to do so we then might find a way to express it. If you’re a photographer that expression comes in the form of pictures.
As far as hurt is concerned, pictures are mute, though. How can you express your hurt with a tool that points away from you? Even if metaphorically speaking you think you see your hurt in the world, the resulting picture will merely be a stand-in for something that is so much more urgent and that, at the same time, other people will never be able to feel themselves (you cannot feel another person’s pain).
When I looked through Jörg Brüggemann‘s Tres Viajes, I encountered photographs that led me to feel that their maker wants to tell its viewer something with a sense of extreme urgency. It became clear quickly that the book is not about Chile, the country where the pictures were made over the course of three trips, but about the photographer himself.
This becomes clear and obvious in the fourth photograph in the book, a closely cropped portrait of a man whose kind of face photographers love taking pictures of. The man’s glasses are pulled up above his eyes to rest on his forehead. In the lenses you see reflected the photographer taking the picture and the environment the pictures were taken in, a graveyard.
There is a short and somewhat cryptic piece of text in the back of the book, printed on black paper in four different languages, that alludes to the hurt whose expression can be found in the preceding photographs. I found myself wanting that hurt to be expressed less obtusely in the text — and more obtusely in the pictures. But of course, I am merely a viewer and reader, and this is not my book.
Tres Viajes is a big step away from Autobahn, Brüggemann’s book about the one thing the German state will still pour endless amounts of money into even as the rest of the country is crumbling. As you can imagine, Autobahn is devoid of feeling: what is there to say about the roadways?
For better (as Germans would think) or worse (as the rest of Europe would think), Germany sees itself as this efficient country where the individual’s wants and needs have to step back, whether in public of private life. It took me many years and moving to a very different country to realize how much is lost by that approach, both on an individual and national level.
In a recent article about the late Joachim Fest, Vivian Gornick is struck by how the historian and journalist approached his autobiography, given the times he had to actually live through (the Fests were opposed to the Nazis but made it through the Third Reich mostly unscathed). “The grave, even-handed calm that pervades his prose is particularly striking,” she writes. And: “One appreciates the calm but is put off by the emotional distance.”
It is that emotional distance — not Fest’s but his own — that Brüggemann decided to discard and, honestly, this made for a lot more mature and intriguing set of photographs this time. As a viewer, you can really feel how the photographer is desperately coming to terms with his hurt that centers on his late mother.
And because it’s art the idea can’t really be to resolve things. After all, art does not live from certainty. Instead, if shows us that that certainty will elude us. The moment we think we have moved past something, another abyss might face us. Good art, in other words, does not provide any answers, and this book certainly does not.
I have no way of knowing whether Brüggemann found a way to reconcile the conflicting emotions that led to the making of Tres Viajes. I hope he did. But I don’t need to know, and neither does anyone else.
First and foremost, an artist needs to make their art for themselves. What they make then becomes a gift for us, the sharing of an experience that is not ours but that might become ours if we allow ourselves to see ourselves reflected in it.
This isn’t the right book for me to nitpick. Still, I wish this book were smaller. I imagine a smaller version being a lot more devastating to experience than this rather large book. It’s that German thing where if you have to tell somebody something important, then you really have to tell them.
It’s just that one’s private desperation and hurt do not become any grander if you scale up the volume of its expression.
Tres Viajes clearly is not only a big step for the photographer but also for its viewers, in particular its German ones. Discarding that emotional distance not only leads to more openness and honesty with oneself, it also offers a path towards more forgiveness.
And if there’s anything missing in Germany, it’s forgiveness. Instead, there is a strong strand of brutality that is increasingly displaying itself once again towards the country’s weakest: those who have the least, those who have fled there from dire circumstances.
The reality is that unless something changes drastically in Germany (which, alas, at the times of this writing seems unlikely) it might find itself in the situation Brüggemann traveled into in the middle section of Tres Viajes, which was photographed during a time of political unrest and violence in the streets.
Of course, there is only so much art can do to fix a nation’s problems. As I noted above, that’s not the role art can truly play anyway. Good art poses questions, and by posing questions it encourages its viewers to embrace and deal with the parts of themselves that are broken or hurt.
But being human means being hurt. The perfect human being does not exist. And if there were a perfect human being, then they would not be human any longer.
It’s a big ask, but I’m hoping that especially viewers in Germany will start to understand something from this book, namely that it’s OK to be hurt and that compassion and kindness (first for oneself and then, inevitably, for others) are to be embraced.
Only compassion and kindness offer a way forward.
The performative emotional cruelty that is being disguised as a detachment from one’s own emotions and hurt (as observed by Vivian Gornick) and that has been ruling Germany for much too long does not.
Tres Viajes; photographs and text by Jörg Brüggemann; 140 pages; Hartmann Books/Atelier EXB; 2026
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Photography operates through the transmission of agreed-upon codes that convey their underlying ideology. “Agreed-upon” here does not necessarily mean what a surface read might lead to. We do not enter the world in a fashion that at some stage involves us facing some bureaucrat who will present us with a list of codes that we have to agree to. There are no bureaucrats, or rather in some fashion we all act as that bureaucrat (whether we want to or not — it takes conscious effort to depart from that role).
The agreement is tacit, and it’s produced in such a fashion that voicing one’s disapproval is widely seen as a violation of what is presented as the natural order of things. We see this mechanism in place everywhere, especially now. Feminists, for example, are routinely attacked by public figures and the media for their attempts to create a more just society — often in societies that at least on paper are committed to providing exactly that: a just society.
We acquire photography’s codes and by extension the ideology sustained by them through exposure. And since we only see what exists in photographs but not what might exist in photographs, it’s difficult to understand how the codes are in fact not part of the truly natural order of things. And yet, they feel natural, especially, of course, if, like me, you’re one of the people towards whom these codes are geared: I am a man, living in a society that’s largely structured around the needs of men.
Curiously, there now is a crisis of masculinity. These days, that’s one of the talking points that gets bandied about a lot. I would agree, albeit absolutely not following the logic of the claim as it is usually made. The crisis of masculinity is not that men cannot be men any longer, which usually means being, you know, in charge, regardless of the consequences.
Instead, the crisis of masculinity is that the men in crisis are unable to understand and deal with the fact that masculinity itself is a lot more complex than the reductive version they believe in. In addition, if women and people outside of the binary system of human sexuality insist on having the same rights as men, then that does not mean that men’s rights somehow are being diminished.
After all, life in a society does not follow the logic of a zero-sum game. Someone else gaining more rights does not mean that someone else’s rights somehow are being diminished. In reality, a society moving towards more justness can only result in an enrichment of everyone’s well being (it’s telling, though, that some of the people who will tell us that a rising tide will lift all boats when it comes to money don’t believe in that when it comes to human rights).
In the world of photography, the codes with which gender relations are communicated are typically summarized under the term the male gaze. “Men act and women appear,” the late John Berger explained in Ways of Seeing, “men look at women. Women watch themselves being looked at. This determines not only most relations between men and women but also the relation of women to themselves. The surveyor of woman in herself is male: the surveyed female. Thus she turns herself into an object — and most particularly an object of vision: a sight.”
It’s easy to understand how this is a problem. The male gaze establishes a hierarchy in society, and a society cannot be truly free if it contains hierarchies of any kind. The camera, in other words, becomes a tool of injustice if its use is not being questioned by those behind it and if the photographs made with it are not understood for what they are.
One might wonder what the (or maybe rather a — it’s possible to imagine a multitude) female gaze might look like, or maybe a gaze that exists outside of the male one. Outside but not necessarily opposed to, because thinking about this in terms of a competition brings us right back into zero-sum-game territory. An alternative gaze might help us see the world in a different fashion, a fashion that can increase the need we might feel towards helping build a more just society.
The problem with codes is that almost inevitably they’re reductive. The male gaze is relatively simple, and it’s reductive. The idea can’t really be to replace one reductive system with another. Instead, if you think about photography, the idea might be to instead arrive at photographs that are fully open, photographs that see people for who they are — and not as pawns in some larger prearranged game that only benefits some but not all.
What this might look like has now been demonstrated by Ahndraya Parlato in her new book Time to Kill. The book presents a series of portraits of women as women. By that I don’t mean women as they have to operate following the codes established by the male gaze; I mean women that have not been subjected to the male gaze, that operate outside of the confines of the male gaze.
(There are additional photographs in the book, mostly studio still lifes, and there is some text in the form of short letters written by the photographer to an unnamed person who would appear to be operating outside of the limits of mortality. For me, the emotional core of the book are the photographs of the women, which is why I will be focusing on them here.)
One of my concerns about the way the female gaze is being treated in the world of photography is that it is centered on its makers. It’s true, we have to think about photographers. We certainly have to think about who makes the photographs and how.
But photographs that are being released into the world are not complete. By that I mean that a photograph reveals itself only when it is viewed by another person. That person will also have to do some form of labour to understand what they are seeing, and how they are seeing what they’re seeing.
In other words, we will not arrive at a female gaze (or any other gaze outside of the male one) if we do not include viewers in our consideration. Of course, as makers of photographs it is impossible to perform that consideration. You can put any kind of verbiage around your photographs and/or books, but that’s not going to do the job. As a photographer, you essentially release visual messages in a bottle, not knowing who will encounter them — and how.
Thus, the viewer will have to do their own work. That work will (I’m tempted to write: must) entail looking at photographs without judgement. After all, male-gaze codes are geared towards a specific form of judgment, the judgment that hovers around John Berger’s words.
The bodies on view — women’s — are judged in any number of ways around very specific ideas of attractiveness (that are culturally coded). And there are so many rules that actively diminish attractiveness, all of them playing a person’s biology against them.
As long as the male gaze is so dominant, the key is thus to try to look without judging, to look without coming to any sort of initial conclusion. As a viewer, you will want to see the person in the photographs for who they are in that photograph (remember, a photograph will never show you the person, only a mediated image).
This is how you want to look at Time to Kill. This is how you can begin to de-program the male gaze from your mind.
I’m a little bit hesitant to give Buddhist practice as an example, given that neoliberal capitalism has co-opted mindfulness as a life-style tool. But the actual Buddhist idea of approaching the world in a non-judgmental way provides a great way to re-learn looking at photographs.
Look at a photograph, and every time a thought pops up in your head, catch it and interrogate it: what is it that makes me think that? What form of judgement am I arriving at? Tell yourself: no judgement. Just look.
You will not be able to shed all judgment. Instead, you will become more aware of your thinking and of how you look at photographs. In other words, you will become more aware of what determines what you see in a photograph.
In the end, photography is a social practice that connects a photographer with possibly a multitude of other people. For that social practice to get better, the work has to be done at both ends.
There is a shared responsibility to look at photographs with the same attention and care that went into their making.
Time to Kill is an absolutely marvelous book that will only reveal itself fully if as a viewer you are willing and able to match Ahndraya Partato’s attention and care.
Recommended.
Time to Kill; photographs and text by Ahndraya Parlato; 144 pages; MACK; 2026
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My first exposure to Keijo Kitajima’s work came in the form of Photo Express Tokyo, published in 2012 by Steidl/Le Bal. Billed as “a facsimile of the legendary series of twelve booklets” originally published by the photographer himself while staging a year-long exhibition at CAMP gallery in 1979, the publication consists of a slipcase with those facsimiles, with one more booklet added. The later contains installation photographs from the time and a very short text that did not help me very much understanding what I was looking at.
There were various aspects to the work that fascinated me. First, Kitajima staged twelve different exhibitions in one year (one per month). Second, he produced a little booklet that he sold during the individual shows (you can see them in some of the installation photographs, lying on a table in the gallery). Third, the exhibition was produced in situ, discarding any photography-exhibition convention that until then I had taken for granted: no frames, and the prints had been made right there, using the photographic materials available at the time.
Up until the financial crash of 2008, I had lived under the rather naive assumption that commercial photography galleries exhibited work based on artistic merit and on what their owners responded to. This is incredibly naive, of course, as I would learn the hard way. Regularly, I trekked down to New York City from Western Massachusetts to be exposed to what I thought was at the forefront of contemporary photography.
Then it all came down: first, there was the financial meltdown. And the galleries started showing the most bland, decorative photography. It was as if suddenly, the idea of artistic merit had changed. But of course, that was not the case. It was just that commercial galleries are not overly concerned with artistic merit. Much like luxury-car dealerships, they’re showrooms in which the wealthy shop for additions to their possessions.
Kitajima did not have to worry about any of that. Even though there were some galleries in Japan, they were not geared towards selling photographs. Instead, their idea was to show photographs. And CAMP was not one of those other galleries anyway. It had been co-founded by Daido Moriyama, Seiji Kurata, and Kitajima (Kurata and Kitajima had both been students of Moriyama’s). It was, in other words, an artist run gallery. With commercial considerations being absent, the photographers were able to do what they thought they needed to do to showcase no only their work but also what photography itself was capable of.
Even though in 2012 I was deeply embedded in the Western system of photography — at the time, I taught in an MFA program where students were required to produce serious books (not cheap booklets) and had to stage their final exhibition as if they were art stars (large prints in very expensive frames), the CAMP model struck a chord in me. It appealed to my more rebellious side. I was (and still am) quite naive, but I also had (and still have) a very strong interest in getting around systems that do not work for me. Especially after 2008, I realized that commercial galleries (or museums for that matter) do not actually work for photographers (it’s really the other way around).
Increasingly, I was also beginning to wonder about photography itself and the way it was treated in the world of art. Why do prints have to be editioned if in fact you can make any number of them? Why does everything have to be precious? Why or how does one edit? Why does one show the “best” (or “most successful”) photographs? Or rather is there a way to do something different, and what might that look like? Kitajima’s Photo Express Tokyo showed one possible way.
Photographically, Photo Express Tokyo appears to follow the Provoke model: high-contrast black and white with at times wonky compositions. But photography is more than what its pictures look like. If you look more closely at what Kitajima’s photographs actually show, it’s almost the complete opposite of Provoke. Provoke is infused with a deep sense of nihilism: it’s very straightforward to realize that its photographers did not appreciate the world they were living in. With Kitajima, it’s not so clear. You could see Photo Express Tokyo that way — the excess of a consumerist culture that amuses itself to death (to use the phrase that Neil Postman a few short years later would come up with). But you could also see the photographs as the complete opposite, as a celebration of the joy and energy that is created by the excesses of consumerism.
Over the years, I came across other work by Kitajima. Some interested me, some not. The publications appeared to be released in random order, or rather some arrived way after the fact, years after their photographs were taken. I was interested in this artist, but I found it difficult to understand what was going on, probably in large part because I was unable to read any articles published in Japan.
In late 2019, I met the artist (as part of a visit with a group of students) in what turned out to be yet another one of his own galleries. The photographs on the walls had nothing to do with the work I had been familiar with. They intrigued me deeply, in part because for once with this artist, I felt an affinity in terms of the visual language he had used. I was and will never be able to make work that looks like Photo Express Tokyo (not that I wanted to), but his Untitled Records — land- and cityscapes photographed in what can only be described as bleak settings — strongly resonated with me (I’ve long had a particular fondness of what in one episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is being jokingly described as “despair vision”).
I did not find the artist talk and conversation that ensued in Kitajima’s gallery particularly enlightening. This might have been a translation issue. I don’t want to blame the translator, though. It’s more that Kitajima’s thinking probably best unfolds on the printed page when words are being used. In addition, much like many Japanese artists I have met, there is an obliqueness that probably arises from the very different cultural background and from how things are expressed. In any case, I remember one detail that excited me: Kitajima said that he now eschewed editing the work. There was an answer to my much earlier question whether you can do that: yes, you can. For what it’s worth, I enjoyed the photographs on the walls very much, and I did not think for one second that they were edited poorly.
But how do the bleak landscapes relate to the earlier high-contrast black-and-white photographs, many of whom had been taken with a flash? And how did the street photographs fit in that he made at some stage, not to mention the very colourful documentary-style portraits taken in what was the Soviet Union in its death throes? The catalogue of a recent exhibtion at the Nagano Prefectural Art Museum entitled Borrowed place, borrowed time would finally provide me with an answer (or so I hoped). The book combines all of Kijatima’s work, with a number of in-detail essays added (all available in English translation, which is not a given for such a catalogue from Japan — kudos to its makers!).
As it turned out, the curators in Nagano and the authors of the various essays were facing the same challenge I had been facing: how does this all add up? What are the connections between these very different bodies of work? In part, the answer is provided by the artist’s photographic biography that ties together the early photographs, taken in Okinawa, with Photo Express Tokyo and the later street and documentary photographs. Throughout the book, these are all summarized a snapshots, which is not how they would be described in the West. I don’t mean this as a criticism; to a Western reader this might cause some minor confusion, though.
But there still is that big jump to the later landscapes and the puzzling portraits that show people in white outfits facing the camera with rather blank expressions. These portraits give off Thomas Ruff vibes, except that there appear to be variations of the same people. Without any added context or information given, this is rather confusing (adding an interesting element to Ruff’s approach). As it turned out, Kitajima photographed the same people once a year over a period of a decade (or so). And at least some of the landscapes originated at scenes of natural disasters, which Japan, a country frequently hit by earthquakes and their after-effects (fires and/or tsunamis), is very familiar with.
So what’s the connection? The various authors make valiant efforts to tie it all up. I don’t think that I believe any of these. Instead, I am happy with something else, the photographer’s own words from 1982: “Right now, I want to draw a line under the work I’ve done so far […] and redefine the rules — or grammar, if you will — of my photographic language.” (p. 281) Redefining the rules here meant finding the right camera and approach for what he wanted to do.
Sometimes, the answers can be so simple.
This would make the comparison with Thomas Ruff all the more relevant: after all, the German artist is focused on the conventions of photography. Whatever approach needs to be taken for any given project, however connected or disconnected it visually is from what came before, is the approach to be pursued. It’s not an approach followed by many photographers, possibly given the inherent challenges. But both Ruff and Kitajima demonstrate what can be gained by doing it.
Lewis Bush once told me something to the effect of “photography is too interesting to be art” (or maybe he meant “Art”). My own interpretation of Lewis’ words lead me to think that photography is too interesting to be confined into the art world’s Procustean bed, with its editions, framed photographs sold by used-car salesp… sorry, I meant gallerists, strict and simplistic editing rules, and more. Yes, you can follow that route, and yes, you can get interesting results that way. But there is more.
If you truly want to keep your work alive, you might want to follow someone like Keizo Kitajima instead who embraces his tools like any other “serious” photographer but who will then expose and develop photo paper handing on the walls of his own gallery, who will simply not edit his work any longer, or who will re-conceptualize past work into the present. Unlike paintings or sculpture, photographs allow you do to that.
The making of photographs allows for almost limitless flexibility, and the showing does so, too.
It’s the kind of lesson that especially MFA students would need to hear. But given that many MFA programs are now especially eager to set up a straight pipeline to car dealersh… I’m sorry, for some reason this keeps happening… commercial galleries and museums, I’m afraid that MFA programs might have become the places where photography goes to die, to re-emerge as some form of zombified version of its former self, bereft of the richness of what the medium actually has to offer.
Borrowed place, borrowed time; photographs by Keizo Kitajima; essays by Tadashi Matsui, Shigemi Takahashi, and Shino Kuraishi; 360 pages; PCT; 2025
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If you take photographs out of the context of ordinary life — out of the lives lived by people who do not think of themselves as photographers or artists — to insert them into an art context, you will have to charge them up (unless for some reason the photographs somehow possess the artistic pretense that is so desperately sought after by those who can’t enjoy photography for what it does and thus is).
There are many different ways of charging up such photographs. You can create juxtapositions and/or groupings that would not appear in their original contexts. Or you can intervene after the fact, by which I mean that you alter the original photographs in some fashion.
When this work is done by competent hands – the physicality of materials appears to play an important role here, the outcome can be outright exhilarating. Think of, for example, Ruth van Beek‘s incessantly inventive interventions, all of which seemingly so simple — but you still have to come up with them (and most other people simply don’t).
Whereas Van Beek mostly works with commercial imagery — there are a lot of photographs that appear to have emerged from instructional contexts, for his La Cuarta Pared Diego Ballestrasse used family albums (his own and another family’s). The Argentinian artist who now lives in Spain selected small fragments from photographs, fragments that otherwise would have gone unnoticed.
Photography is a way of making someone pay attention to something. Art photography often deals with confounding its audience’s expectations: you expect one thing but are presented with another.
The core of La Cuarta Pared centers on presenting photographic fragments that must mean something — when looking at art, there is that clear expectation that meaning might arise. But some art refuses to offer up simple and convenient ways to get to it.
What, after all, does the white tip of a woman’s shoe that just barely peeks out from underneath its wearer’s white dress tell us? The expectation is that there must be a meaning, and when none is clearly presented, the viewer will inevitably construct one. Was someone getting married? And if yes (or even no) what would the tip of that shoe tell us?
On his website, the artist presents a longish text that dives into all kinds of aspects of photography that we are asked to believe are involved in the making of the work. It’s not that I would want to argue with this — at times, I do find discussions about photography interesting.
Were I to encounter the photographs alongside such an elaboration in real life, though, I would probably be inclined to ask the following: you take your own family’s photographs, cut out small segments many of which seem particularly charged up, and then you expect us to believe that it’s all just about photography?
I don’t necessarily intend for the above to be seen as a criticism. Or rather, it’s a criticism of the verbiage that comes with La Cuarta Pared — but not at all a criticism of the photographs themselves.
After all, this is a hugely enjoyable body of work, in part because larger parts of it are so unsettling. Something appears to have gone horribly wrong, but it’s impossible to tell what exactly that is. Again, there’s that game of expectations around photography, and if you play it the way Ballestrasse plays it, people will have questions.
As an artist, you don’t want to give any answers. As an artist, you don’t want to explain anything. You only want to make people feel something (and if they feel something for the love of god don’t go into a spiel around what photography does).
After it arrived in the mail, La Cuarta Pared (the book) ended up in the pile of books I intended to write about. Somehow, time went by, and now it’s a year and a half later. I remember looking at the book many times and thinking I’d wait until the right moment to write about it.
Given its imagery, I always felt I wasn’t quite ready to write the piece — until the other day, when I was rearranging books on my shelves, and I encountered the book again. I am just as intrigued by the book as I was when I first looked at it. And I realized that with this book, I will never be able to identify the right moment. After all, that’s what its images center on: the impossibility to clearly see what is on view.
Recommended.
La Cuarta Pared; images by Diego Ballestrasse; essay by Marta Dahó; unpaginated (with insert); University of Cádiz; 2024
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“No place experienced more intense suffering for a longer period of time than Poland,” the blurb on the dust jacket of Poland 1945 by Magdalena Grzebałkowska notes, “the first country to be invaded by both Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia and the last to be ‘liberated.'” Note the quotes around the word liberated: Poland was not in fact liberated until 1989 when the people of Poland overthrew the Communist regime put in place and propped up by the Soviet Union.
I am not sure that the history of Poland around that time is particularly well known. As someone who was born in West Germany, I certainly only knew selected parts. I knew of the Germans who had been expelled from their homes in the lands that after World War 2 became Polish. I did not know that many of the people who moved into these homes had lost theirs under very similar circumstances when vast Polish territories became part of the Soviet Union.
I knew of the Warsaw Uprising, in part because West Germany’s former Chancellor Willy Brandt fell to his knees in front of the city’s memorial, begging for forgiveness. What I didn’t know — this part was never told — was that the city had been razed to the ground by the German military following the failed Warsaw Uprising. I learned none of the details provided in the long Wikipedia page dedicated to the city’s destruction in school (or elsewhere).
Much has been made of the French-German reconciliation after World War 2. Shockingly, no similar attempts have been made to reconcile Germany and Poland, two countries that actually share more of a joint history, with Germans and Poles living in the same cities and villages for hundreds of years (until the war ended it all). To this date, the German government, so proud of its presumed coming to terms with the country’s history, refuses to even talk to Poland about actual compensation for the destruction caused by Nazi Germany.
How would one even go about writing a history of a country millions of whose people had either been murdered or scattered to different places? Where to begin — and how to fight the, I would think, inevitable despair over all the suffering?
With Poland 1945, Magdalena Grzebałkowska shows how to do it. An extremely gifted narrator who at every point of the way refuses to engage in trying to weigh someone’s suffering against someone else’s, Grzebałkowska unfolds the history of the lands within Poland’s new, 1945 borders by focusing on many of the people who for some reason found themselves there.
The book is structured in twelve chapters, following the months of the year. But this is a device more than a structure: A month is just another month — January is not more or less important than February or March, and what is described in one chapter need not necessarily have happened after something described earlier. History, after all, follows dates; but events in people’s lives do not necessarily align with those — even during or right after a massive war.
But there are sections that do follow the calendar, two pages at the beginning of each chapter that contain brief excerpts of notes from newspapers. These notes range from the mundane (“After May 25, a half kilo of marmalade will be provided for the holders of Coupon No. 4 of the April Children’s Vouchers. Price: 13 zlotys/kilogram.” — Życie Warszawy, May 25, 1945) to the heartbreaking (“I will give a baby away into good hands. Girl, 4 months. Not baptized. Distraught mother. Mokotów, 14 Lewicka Street.” — Życie Warszawy, Aug. 24, 1945). As it turned out, the mundane could often be heartbreaking — or the other way around.
The chapters focus on different aspects of Poland in 1945. There is, for example, a chapter on people coming back to their completely destroyed capital, trying to find ways to get by or to find their loved ones (or possibly their possessions) or “merely” trying not get killed by the vast amounts of mines, bombs, and ammunition left behind after the German occupiers had left. There is a chapter on a Jewish orphanage where, again, the most mundane observations are the most heartbreaking ones.
And there is a lot of devastation. So much of it. The end of the war did not mean that there would be an end to the killings or the brutality. I find it difficult to talk about any given instance, given that to name one would omit another. How or why would one be worse than the other?
While reading the book, I also kept thinking back to some of the people I had encountered a few pages earlier. What had happened to them? There was no answer. There was no way of knowing. Instead, there would be more people popping up, some of whom I’d get to know better, others who quickly fell by the wayside.
As an aside, what a grim term “falling by the wayside” is in a context in which some people literally did that, being felled by an SS guard’s bullet while marching somewhere or maybe simply being exhausted from walking hundreds of kilometers to immediately freeze to death, with other people walking past.
While strictly speaking Poland 1945 is not an oral history, Grzebałkowska’s relentless focus on mostly ordinary people, people you would never find mentioned in history books, drives home the point that we will never understand history — and we will never be able to alter its course — if we lose sight of ordinary people.
After all, history is not merely an ordered collection of events. Instead, it is a mostly unordered collections of events in which people are caught up. History does not happen. Instead, it happens to people. Some people make it out; others are less fortunate.
If we focus on not forgetting the less fortunate ones, we might have a chance to change the course of what’s unfolding before our own eyes.
Highly recommended.
Magdalena Grzebałkowska: Poland 1945 — War and Peace; translated from the original Polish by Małgorzata Markoff and John Markoff; 336 pages; University of Pittsburgh Press; 2020
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Early last year, I wrote about Japanese Avant-Garde Pioneers, a documentary by Amélie Ravalec on a group of artists that in the 1960s and 70s revolutionized their country’s creative expressions. These expressions include the full gamut of what we understand as art, whether photography, printed or painted visual art (posters as much as paintings), writing, theater, dance, and more.
A new lavishly illustrated companion book has now been published in the form of Japan Art Revolution (The Japanese Avant-Garde, from Angura to Provoke). The documentary and the book complement each other perfectly, especially given that some of the expressions need to be seen as they unfold while others are static and live from being experienced with the flow of time stopped.
Examples of the former include butoh dance performances or recordings of the Hi Red Center performances. Given the time that has passed since they were staged, video recordings are all we have left to experience at least some of their impact. Examples of the latter include photography, posters, and paintings.
What I have found particularly compelling about the artists included in this look at a particularly rich moment in Japan’s cultural history is the fact that many of them interacted and worked with each other. In addition, some played more than one role. Terayama Shūji, for example, was an avant-garde poet, dramatist, writer, film director, and photographer. Nakahira Takuma was a writer and critic, photographers, editor, and translator.
In fact, almost all of the photographers included in Japan Art Revolution are the least interesting in this larger setting. With the notable exception of Hosoe Eikō none of them sought out other artists to create collaborative work (Terayama had pulled a few of them, most noticeably Moriyama Daidō, into his orbit to have them photograph underground theater, but most appeared eager to leave when they were able to).
For all the right reasons, Hosoe’s work with both writer Mishima Yukio and dancers Hijikata Tatsumi and Ohno Kazuo has been widely celebrated. With Mishima he created Ordeal by Roses, with Hijikata Kamaitachi.
Perhaps due to the very nature of their medium, photographers tend to be an insecure bunch, preferring to establish a lone-wolf image around themselves. Hosoe knew better. He deliberately worked with Mishima, Hijikata, and Ohno — all three incredibly strong personalities themselves — because he knew that in the give and take between two very different forms of creative expression something magical can occur.
Mishima was known for his writing, but as Donald Keene made very clear in his diaries, he was intensely focused on creating a particular image around himself, which included sculpting his body.
Both in Ordeal by Roses and Kamaitachi, the push and pull between two magnificent artists collaborating can be seen — and felt. In the former, Hosoe managed to channel Mishima’s narcissism into an utterly compelling set of photographs. In the latter, it feels as if Hosoe’s camera barely managed to contain the sheer physicality and wit expressed by Hijikata.
Japan Art Revolution is particularly interesting given that it showcases the back and forth between many of the artists featured in its pages. It is as if even as viewers far removed from the time when these pieces of art were made (or performed) we still end up enmeshed in the spider web that was created by this large group of artists.
That spider web arose out of a very specific moment in time in Japan’s post-war history, with massive protests erupting against the so-called Anpo security treaty with the United States (there is a chapter in the book) while the economy started booming and living conditions for most people became a lot better within a short period of time.
Richly illustrated, Japan Art Revolution provides a marvelous overview of what Japan’s most cutting-edge artists would produce. The illustrations are complemented by a wealth of quotes either by the artists themselves or by a number of scholars. As can be expected, the artists talking about themselves and their work yields in much insight into why things look the way they look. The experience of living under frequent bombings during World War 2 and the later occupation play very prominent roles.
Depending on where you’re coming from, you could view Japan Art Revolution as only looking back on a particular moment in Japan’s cultural history — or as asking questions about our own particular moment right now. I personally would like to think of it as doing both.
While there is much to admire in how the artists showcased in the book reacted to the troubled times they lived in, there is a lot less to admire in how today’s artists are reacting (or rather mostly not reacting) to what we are facing today.
Of course, comparing different times in history is always problematic, especially when large cultural differences come into play. Still… Will there be a book like this one about our times and our artists?
In other words, what can we learn from all of the truly gifted and fearless individuals whose work still resonates so strongly almost five decades after it was first made?
Recommended.
Japan Art Revolution — The Japanese Avant-Garde, from Angura to Provoke; editor: Amélie Ravalec; with contributions by numerous artists and writers; 320 pages; Thames & Hudson; 2026
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I never thought much about how collages might operate in a book context other than in a catalogue. The closest I can think of would be Jindřich Štyrský‘s Emilie Comes to Me in a Dream (I have a copy of this most recent reprint; you can access a pdf of the 1997 reprint here). But even there, while it is an artist’s book, it still does not stray very far from what a catalogue might do (except, perhaps, omit the inevitable curator essays).
There also is Hannah Höch’s Life Portrait. But that’s also not quite it, because the book presents a single large collage in smaller sections.
So what might a collage monograph look like? A possible answer has arrived in the form of James Gallagher‘s Wild Flowers: a large-scale collage itself. The book combined the collages from Gallagher’s series Desire with illustrations from the 1919 book Wild Flowers Worth Knowing.
In very broad terms, Wild Flowers covers some of the same territory Štyrský operated in. Both artists use photographs from pornographic source (Gallagher adds in some other material that, given the juxtapositions, comes across as such). Whereas the Czech surrealist used contemporary imagery, though, the American collage artist relies on older material.
We can’t fully comprehend how Štyrský’s somewhat surrealist collages might have impacted viewers around the time they were made. In retrospect, they do come across as a bit too on the nose in a somewhat vulgar Freudian sense (which, perhaps, is an unfair assessment).
In any case, Gallagher’s work with the human figures in his source material differs from Štyrský’s in that the contemporary collage artist introduces a very different type of surrealism. His bodies end up being cut strategically in places that manage to interrupt their pornographic aspects, to leave behind merely the underlying idea: effectively, he pulls the plug on any eroticism that might be had (or most of it anyway).
After all, ours is a very different world than the one Štyrský inhabited. Photographic depictions of nude bodies have become a lot more easy to come by (these days, in rather perverted ways: Elon Musk’s “AI” will turn any image you feed it into pornography).
In addition, the female body has become an essential item in our hypercapitalist world. Capitalism relies on equating the naked female body with sex (or rather the promise of it). It currently is simply impossible to think of advertizing without partly clothed or fully unclothed female bodies.
(It’s not difficult to imagine that Štyrský, were he to return from the dead, would view today’s advertizing as a surrealist’s fever dream.)
For an artist the challenge of working with erotic imagery is the fact that for a viewer there is always that one, big outcome, namely that they become at least somewhat aroused. Of course, there is nothing particularly wrong with that per se. But good art lives not only from not offering easy outcomes so easily but also from offering a variety of possibilities.
As an aside, this is the same challenge faced by photographers who for whatever reason want to take pictures of the nude figure: unless you are actually a pornographer, you don’t necessarily want to enter that territory. At the same time, if you try too hard to avoid it, things become awkward themselves (there’s nothing worse than art where a viewer can see how the artist tried too hard).
With Desire, Gallagher mostly avoids hitting one of the extremes through the distortions introduced by strategic cutting of the human figures. You would imagine that mixing in images of flowers would be too obvious. But much to my surprise, Wild Flowers works very well. There are a few collages that seem too one-dimensional, but the majority of them is not.
The book pulls a few production tricks, such as using different paper stocks for the different imagery; and there is the occasional gatefold as well. In addition, the paper choices (according to the colophon there are five different ones) evoke some of the raw imagery used for the backgrounds of many of the collages: pages from old books.
All of this combines into a lovely little production that might demonstrate how far an artist working with photographic imagery around nudity can go.
The reality might simply be that given its very nature, photography simply doesn’t contain enough artifice for nudes to reach the artistic value of other types of photography.
Through the interventions with scissors and glue, Gallagher creates just enough additional visual artifice for things to become interesting. In addition, Départ Pour l’Image (the publisher) have added the right amount of supplementary material to transcend the format of the catalogue.
Wild Flowers; collages by James Gallagher; 108 pages; Départ Pour l’Image; 2025
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It is conventional wisdom that you are not supposed to touch pieces of art. That’s why museums employ staff that stand around in galleries and berate anyone who dares to get too close to the museum’s wares. And mostly, I’m not interested in touching art, in particular painting or photographs. But there actually is art that I would love to touch. Anselm Kiefer’s pieces, for example, invite me to touch them. So do Louis Bourgeois’ fabric works.
In other words, there are pieces of art that inherently create a viewer’s desire to engage with them besides looking at them. I’m not talking about Richard Serra’s overwrought gigantic steel pieces (one of which I have touched — to feel absolutely nothing). I’m talking about pieces of art where the materials themselves evoke a viewer’s tactile experience. With Kiefer, it’s not the paint I want to touch or the metal. It’s the degraded organic matter that is present in some of his work, matter that speaks of the world outside of the artist’s studio.
Their tactile aspects might be the most underappreciated components of photobooks. In my experience, you can tell the difference between a brilliant photobook maker and a competent one by observing whether or not their eyes light up when it comes to the papers they use. Competent book makers will know all about what printing on different papers looks like. Brilliant book makers will know what it feels like to the person looking at a book.
Here, looking entails seeing as much as registering the signals sent from the finger tips. Photographs are said to have no surfaces, meaning that unlike Kiefer’s paintings they don’t strut out into space. But photographs printed with ink (whether in a book or elsewhere) actually do — you might not be able to see them. Your fingertips will pick up on them. They will glide across the surfaces of smooth (or cheaply genetic) papers, and they will notice the possible roughness of other types of paper. They will notice how one type of paper feels fragile while another resists when a page is being turned.
The vast majority of photobooks are made without consideration of their tactile qualities. Production often is an afterthought. Or the flawed goal of the precious photobook is pursued where preciousness means a combination of heavy printing, thick paper, and an almost criminal absence of even the most basic aspects of good graphic design.
The right printing, the right paper(s), and the right graphic design are important. They have to be considered in such a fashion that they’re in support of the work. And “the work” means the book itself — and not its individual constituent photographs. This holds true even for catalogues, collections of images that often are pulled from different projects and that might not easily cohere in a visual fashion.
For me, the most important aspect of the book as an object is the following. As an object, a book (or any publication in general) has to support the material it contains in such a fashion that it helps a viewer understand or feel what they’re made to look at. This means that the object might draw attention to itself. But this has to be done in such a fashion that that attention does not divert the viewer’s focus from what it on view.
This means that if a viewer notices, say, the way the paper feels there should be a connection to the work (meaning the photographs and the overall goal of the book). If there is no such connection (it is clear that for many books, the object does not need to step in), then the materials should not attract undue attention.
A recent example of an absolutely perfectly made catalogue is provided by Kim Boske‘s Kamiyama, published by FW:Books, a masterclass in photobook making.
Kamiyama showcases art work made by Boske during a string of art residencies in a small Japanese village of that name. Japan consists of over 10,000 island, with four main (large) ones. Kamiyama is situated on the smallest one of these main ones, Shikoku, roughly 70 miles (or 110 km) to the southwest of Osaka (which is on Honshu, Japan’s largest island). The area is very rural, with the Akui river passing by and numerous other, smaller ones flowing into it. There are a number of waterfalls nearby.
For the various pieces showcased in the book, Boske collaborated with local artisans, using local materials and techniques. These include the production of indigo pigments to create blue fabrics. Kamiyama sits in the area which is famous (at least in Japan) for its indigo production.
The work showcased in the book is mostly abstract. The most easily recognizable photographs show layered depictions of streams and shrubbery. The rest are completely abstract, and the pieces are not the images themselves but, instead, the images plus their carriers (whether paper of cloth).
How do you convey the range of art pieces made by Boske while helping a viewer understand what they’re looking at? The book does this by showing either the pieces themselves (in some cases, this includes their back sides) or installation photographs. In addition, there are some essays (printed on blue or green paper — this is a nice touch, because historically, the Japanese language did not have a separate word for “green”, including it in 青 [pronounced ao]).
And there is an extended section that showcases the processes itself, with Boske, various artisans, and workshop participants engaged in producing pieces. That process section does a lot of heavy lifting for the catalogue, and it does so very smartly. There are no explanations (it might in fact be rather tedious having to read specific production details). But as a viewer you can see what things looked like.
The process section with its depictions of cloth, water, dyes, etc. combines with the materials of the book itself to communicate the importance of materiality for this particular artist. Looking through the book, I was wondering what, say, the handmade cloth would feel like to my touch. Being far away I have no way of knowing. But I have the book, with its coarse cloth cover (which visually resembles some of the cloth in the book), and I have the different types of paper, some of them smooth, others with what feels like little ridges that my fingertips can’t slide over so easily.
I am somewhat biased in that I am very interested in both Japanese culture and traditions (but not in a fashion that only focuses on the latter). You might wonder whether this does not in fact shade my view of the book. It might. On the other hand, if you showed me Boske’s art pieces in a conventional catalogue, I would probably not be very interested. The abstractions created from layering photographs ordinarily are not my cup of tea.
But I am deeply intrigued by beautiful art pieces and the ways they are made. Kamiyama does a perfect job of pulling me in and of engaging me with Boske’s work from Japan. Which is to say that I personally expect a catalogue to do more than present information: it should create an experience that goes beyond the cerebral.
I want to feel something when I look at a book. In fact, that’s the only reason why I look at photobooks (and art in general).
Whatever you might make of the above, your response to the book and the work it showcases might be different. Still, I am confident in claiming that you would have to have a heart of stone not to be touched (please excuse the pun) by the sheer beauty of this book. There are a few books I pull from my shelf when someone asks me how a book can be a piece of art. From now on, these will include Kamiyama.
Highly recommended.
Kamiyama; art works by Kim Boske; essays by Erik A. de Jong, Ryoko Yoshida, Taco Hidde Bakker, and Menno Liauw; smaller pieces of texts by various authors and participants in workshops held by Boske; 306 pages; FW:Books; 2025
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In late October this year, I traveled back to the town in northwestern Germany where I was born and where I spent the first two decades of my life. I had not been back since roughly the early to mid-1990s. There had not been a reason to go back for me, especially given how strained my relationship to my parents, and especially my father, had become. But now that he had died, I decided that I would attend his funeral.
I brought my camera to attempt to make sense of the world. For a few years, I had been wondering what it would be like to face locales that had had some meaning for me a long time ago. Now I would find out.
But there are only so many things a camera can capture. I had had plans to write about my experience as well, which did not work out as planned. There is only so much time in any given day. If that time is taken up with a memorial and funeral, with re-connecting with my brother, and with photographing, then the remainder of the time is better spent on creature comforts (good food and plenty of sleep).
Before I left, I thought that I needed to make something out of the trip — mostly for myself. I didn’t know what that something might be. But it felt as if years from now I would want to look back at this particular moment in my life not just in my thoughts but also through some form of creative expression.
I took a lot of photographs, but there were many things that happened in my head that needed to be expressed as well. With the idea of making something in mind, I decided to make a publication. I didn’t set myself a deadline, but I forced myself to write. In retrospect, I can say that this was a good idea. I not only wrote down things I experienced, through my writing I also came to understand that trip and many of my feelings a lot better.
Back in that city, my brother asked me to go through some of my old materials that, somehow, were still being kept in some old desk (that I didn’t remember but that I was told had been mine). But there also was a red box. Inside that red box, there were a large number of old family documents and some folders my father had assembled.
The folders provided the model for what the something I had been thinking about would become: a folder that contains a loose set of photographs (in random order) and a loose set of pieces of my writing (ditto).
You can see some of the photographs, some of the text, and information about that folder on my website. Please note that for this website to work, you will need a larger screen (meaning at the very least a tablet computer held horizontally or up). I actually don’t think any longer that every photo project needs to be viewable on a phone.
Complicated Feelings — that’s the name of the project and publication — allowed me to play with some ideas that I had had in my head for a while. As much as I like books, the fact that they’re so finished has always bugged me. How can one make something that is well considered but that is less formed? Something that contains a sense of openness and that might, in fact, change with time?
If someone decides to buy a copy, I’m assembling a new folder. There are added, hand written notes for some of the writing. I’m imagining that these notes might change as time passes and the trip becomes more and more a fact of my past life.
I don’t know what this might look like, and I also don’t know how one is to understand a publication that might exist in different forms, possibly with slightly different meanings. Making this publication allows me to find out. There’s no edition of any sorts: I will stop making these publications until interest in them has run out (whether its audience’s or mine — whichever comes first).
I also like the idea of imperfection that is contained in the publication. My hand writing differs from day to day, the order in which I place the photographs changes every time. What needs to be controlled is controlled (the way things are printed, say). But every person gets their own, unique copy, and every one is imperfect in its own ways. Right now, this approach appeals to me.
This is the first and very likely last very personal project. I can’t say that I particularly like this aspect (I am a very private person); but I am still very open to seeing what this might do. It might do nothing, or it might do something that I am unable to foresee right now.
Not everything needs to be personal, but the deeply personal ought to be.
In my own teaching, I always tell my students to consider their future self as the one person to make a publication for: make something that your future self will be happy to have, even as they’re likely to have outgrown your current self.
I don’t know what I will be making of this publication in five or ten years. What I do know, though, is how important this advice is, given how making something for my future self forced me to face my complicated feelings.
If you’re interested in buying a copy of Complicated Feelings (again, don’t look at this on your phone) have a look at the details on the website and send me an email (jmcolberg at gmail.com).]]>
In the past, I have worked with photographers whose projects involved a lot of very different elements, both photographically and conceptually. While many complex projects are complex because their makers are unable to decide which of the less important aspects they can trim, some projects are in fact complex.
Complex work poses a challenge when you want to create a book. Very heterogeneous imagery often does not lend itself easily to being condensed into a single book: a viewer who knows nothing about what they might encounter might get overwhelmed or confused. Book design can help alleviate this problem only to some extent. In the end, you almost always need added text.
My suggestion for photographers has always been to think about a catalogue. In nine out of ten cases, that suggestion was roundly rejected by the photographers I worked with. Photography catalogues appear to have a really bad reputation in part because most of them are, well, terrible.
In a nutshell, a catalogue is a collection of material under an umbrella. In the world of photography, that umbrella is usually provided by the topic at hand.
What makes so many catalogues bad is the approach taken: an expensive coffee-table book with an assortment of essays that were written by and for insiders (whether art historians, curators, or any other in-group). The writing isn’t bad per se; it’s just that it’s unreadable for people who are not immersed in whatever jargon and conventions the writers take for granted.
In the hands of a gifted bookmaker/publisher, it’s not very difficult to turn this approach around and, instead, produce a book that showcases the work it contains in the best possible fashion. The book then not only helps viewers understand how the heterogeneous imagery relates to one another, it also helps them understand how what looks so different is in fact related to the same underlying topic or idea.
A recent catalogue that piqued my interest is With Love. From an Invader. – Rhododendrons, Empire, China and Me by Yan Wang Preston. The publisher, The Eriskay Connection, has a history of creating very engaging books that as objects are a pleasure to look at (the books are always very nicely designed and produced).
As the book’s title makes clear, there is a plethora of ideas behind the complex set of images contained inside. It all starts out from, you guessed it, the rhododendron plant. Even though the plant can now be found in Great Britain, it arrived there from elsewhere. It shares these qualities with many other global transplants, whether they’re plants or people such as the photographer herself, born in China and now residing in the UK.
There is a particular plant that forms what I see as the emotional core of the book, a bush that when seen from one particular direction is heart-shaped. Wang Preston took photographs of this bush for an entire year.
In addition, the artist created a number of pieces based on the plant, whether by using a camera trap (that would take pictures of whatever creature would appear in front of it) or by working with the plant directly, taking pieces and turning them into pieces of art.
In addition, there is material from botanical and other archives, resulting in that large number of heterogeneous images that turn creating a book into such a challenge.
Whoever decided to use the seasons as a device to organize the work had a really good idea (there are three editors listed besides the publisher’s team). Organizing heterogeneous material provides structure for a viewer who otherwise might be overwhelmed.
It’s good to remember that any photobook maker, regardless of what type of book they’re making, has one major role: to guide a viewer through their book in a fashion that is not too loose and not too tight. If it’s too loose, the viewer will get lost. If it’s too tight, a viewer’s imagination will get restricted in a fashion that they might say “this is not for me”.
The book itself features pages of different lengths for the seasons. It’s a very basic device, which I find very appealing because it’s simple, and at least to me it looks really nice.
That all said, I think the long and somewhat convoluted title hints at the book’s shortcoming. It attempts to cram way too many things into the book. And maybe that could have worked if the essays were more engaging. This reader, though, finds their academic nature mostly off-putting.
For me, the work’s emotional core and the beauty of a lot of the imagery simply gets lost in the verbiage and in the decision to cram as much material as possible into the book. While I understand the drive to express as much as possible with a book, I do think that more is not always more.
If as a book maker you are unable to stand back from what you have how to see what matters most how do you expect a viewer to discover it?
Then again, possibly this book was not made for people like me. If that were the case, as seems likely, that’s a perfectly good decision to make. From what I see in this book, I’m thinking that academics working in botany might get a lot out of the book. And other practitioners working in more academic fields of photography might as well.
As always, as a reader you will need to come to your own conclusions. If you’re working on something incredibly complex, you still want to look at this book. For sure, this is not your boring boilerplate catalogue, and a lot of the decisions used to show its materials are really smart.
With Love. From an Invader. – Rhododendrons, Empire, China and Me; images by Yan Wang Preston; essays/interviews by Emma Nicolson, Alan Elliott, Bergit Arends, Matthew Gandy, Monty Adkins, Michael Pritchard, Liam Devlin, Yan Wang Preston, and Cosima Towneley; 320 pages; The Eriskay Connection; 2025
If you enjoyed this article, please consider subscribing to my Patreon. There, you will find exclusive articles, videos, and audio guides about the world of the photobook and more. For those curious, there now is the possibility of a trial membership for seven days.
Much like journalism, photography criticism involves a huge investment of time and resources. When you become a subscriber, you not only get access to more of my work. You will also help me produce it (including the free content on this site).
There also is a Mailing List, which I use to send out supplementary materials — anything that has me inspired or that somehow seemed worth noting. Some of it is serious, some is not. You can sign up for free here.
Thank you for your support!]]>